Puravankara launches Purva Soukhyam in Chennai: A new 'Wellness' themed plotted development project

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18: Purva Land, the plotted development arm of one of India's most admired and trusted real estate developers, Puravankara Limited, has launched a new 'wellness' themed plotted development project in Guduvancheri, Chennai.

Part of a ~120-acre development, this will be Purva Land's largest project in the city. The larger development will comprise more than ~2,200 plots ranging from ~600 Sq. Ft. to ~5,000 Sq. Ft. and has 35+ amenities for the community, including a 30,000 Sq. Ft. clubhouse. Considering the consumer needs, 80% of the plots are in the range of ~800 Sq. Ft. to 1,800 Sq. Ft.

The project aims to integrate this holistic approach into contemporary wellness spaces to promote harmony, balance, and overall well-being among individuals and the community. Additionally, plotted development projects by Purva Land offer several advantages, including land parcels across prime locations, clear titles, relevant government approvals, superior infrastructure, and the benefits of community living.

On the occasion of the launch, Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO of Puravankara Limited, said, "Purva Soukhyam is designed to provide residents with a comfortable and balanced lifestyle and marks a paradigm shift in the plotted development space in Chennai. With its comprehensive wellness-focused amenities and facilities, sustainable design, and integration with nature, this project will offer a serene and healthy living environment to enhance the quality of life for its residents."

Post-pandemic, the demand for plotted developments has been on the rise across the country. This is driven by a preference for open spaces and a desire for homes with custom designs, offering personal outdoor areas and dedicated work/study spaces. On the increasing appetite for plots in the city, Abhishek Kapoor said, "For homebuyers, plots offer flexibility to build one's home as per their preference and time frame. Additionally, plots by reputed developers also offer safety and create an appreciating asset for the customers. For developers, plotted developments offer the ability to sell volumes, realise cash flows and turn the project around faster. Interestingly, 80-85% of our demand is by end users."

Purva Soukhyam will feature health and fitness programs, yoga and meditation classes, spa services, nutritional counselling, sports courts, swimming pools, outdoor fitness areas, walking and cycling tracks, meditation zones, green spaces, and community gathering spots promoting an active lifestyle.

Strategically located in Chennai's southern region, the project is just 10 minutes away from Grand Southern Trunk Road. The Chennai International Airport is around 20km and can be easily reached in 35 minutes via NH 32. Besides excellent connectivity, the project enjoys good accessibility to several reputed educational institutions and healthcare facilities.

This will be Puravankara's latest venture into Chennai's rapidly growing plotted development market. The company launched a music-themed project, Purva Raagam, in Thirumazhisai earlier last year.

Purva Soukhyam is registered under Tamil Nadu RERA Purva Soukhyam M - TN/35/Layout/4355/2023; Purva Soukhyam C - TN/35/Layout/4356/2023 and is slated for possession in December 2027.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)