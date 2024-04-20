PURE EV and PDSL Announce JV to Develop Next-Gen EV 2W in UK

PURE EV

New Delhi [India], April 20: PURE EV, India's leading EV 2W OEM, today, announced forming a JV with Pragmatic Design Solutions Ltd (PDSL), UK. With a shared vision to transform electric mobility and enhance transportation affordability, PURE EV and PDSL (UK) collaborate to cater to the evolving needs of consumers across domestic and international markets. "PDSL (Pragmatic Design Solutions Limited) has been delivering leading-edge engineering and digital technology solutions since 2010, for clientele like OEMs Jaguar Land Rover, Aston Martin, Volkswagen, Bentley, Lotus, McLaren, Rivian, VInFast, Polestar, Volta Trucks, Panasonic, LG etc"

PURE and PDSL set a roadmap to develop a high-performance EV 2W, targeting both Indian and International markets. The JV will be set-up at the Coventry University Technology Park, UK, which is known as the World's leading Automotive Hub including the EV Technology.

The JV aims to develop a revolutionary product that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with sustainable design principles, with mileage of 250 KM, Top Speed of 100+ KMPH, AI Based Power-train platform offering user friendly troubleshooting & fast on-board charger.

This strategic alliance brings together PURE EV's expertise in battery & electric vehicle design with PDSL's distinguished engineering services by on-boarding the global supply chain to the distribution network. The product will be equipped with new-age battery technology, a dynamic powertrain and advanced software features. The development of the product has begun, and the launch will be planned during early 2025.

Commenting on the Collaboration, Rohit Vadera, CEO, PURE EV, said, "Having tasted success in the EV 2W commuter segment, PURE is excited to be entering the premium Scooter segment. At PURE EV, we have continuously strived to push the boundaries of electric mobility, leveraging our robust R & D capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers. By joining forces with PDSL UK, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and bring to market products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. We aim to develop a premium product in every aspect that would be accepted in India and selected countries in the international market, and a JV with PDSL is the right step toward achieving this goal."

Dr. Steve Simplay, Director of MSME at PDSL, said, "Located in the heart of West Midlands, PDSL will leverage its unmatched electrification engineering and supply chain capabilities to bolster the future growth of PURE EV, through the establishment of a newly created Joint Venture for Research & Development. PDSL is currently supporting several EV OEMs through the electrification journey and will support development of solid state batteries. With a robust portfolio boasting over 120+ IP filings, PURE EV already operates a network of more than 150 outlets with a vision of extending the business globally through expertise from PDSL. Together, we anticipate delivering even more innovative electric mobility solutions to customers, while concurrently developing a robust agile supply chain to facilitate future growth and expansion."

Ned Jolic, Sr Manager at PDSL. said, "We at PDSL UK are excited to ignite this game-changing partnership to help revolutionize electric mobility with supporting the development of cutting-edge Solid State EV Batteries. The collaboration blends PURE EV's innovative prowess in electric vehicle design with PDSL UK's engineering excellence, targeting a product that redefines performance and sustainability. The JV sets the stage for a transformative journey towards affordable, high-performance electric mobility, driving the future of transportation both in India and on the global stage."

A new electric two-wheeler with advanced features is under development in the UK, poised to launch in both the Indian and international markets.

