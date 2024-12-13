Q Group Introduces QPLUS Education and Training: A New Era of Skill Development and Empowerment

VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13: Q Group, a prominent organization established in 2013 and "One of the fastest growing services providers of Staffing, Integrated Facility Management Security, Training & Development" has unveiled QPLUS Education and Training - QPET, a premier educational platform dedicated to providing cutting-edge courses, comprehensive training, and impactful skill development programs.

QPET aspires to discourse the critical skills to fill the gap by providing course tailored as per the diverse needs of professionals, entrepreneurs and motivated students.

The institute boasts a comprehensive range of programs, including Effective Communication & Corporate Training, Computer Learning & Spoken English, Women's Centric Training Program, Interview Preparation Skills. These courses equip individuals with the confidence and strategies to excel in professional and personal growth.

In a significant step towards empowering women, QPET has launched a dedicated Female Centric Training Program that is thoughtfully designed for homemakers, aiming to unlock their inherent potential and provide them with the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to pursue their aspirations and achieve financial independence. QPET recognizes the importance of fostering a supportive community and encourages women to embrace their ambitions while celebrating their achievements.

In alignment with the Government of India's Skill India mission, QPET is committed to bridging the skill gap among the youths. The institute's robust Professional Training Programs are meticulously designed to equip young individuals with industry-relevant skills, making them highly employable and ready to thrive in the competitive job market.

Through a combination of hands-on training, expert mentorship, and dedicated placement assistance. QPET empowers young professionals to pursue their career goals and contribute meaningfully to the nation's economic growth.

Vinay Singh, Founder of Q Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We take immense pleasure to launch QPET, a testament to our unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving world."

QPET has assembled a distinguished team of experienced instructors, each one is a subject-matter expert in their respective fields. The institute's cutting-edge infrastructure and innovative teaching methodologies foster an immersive learning environment that promotes creativity, innovation, and personal growth.

The launch of QPET marks a significant milestone in the Q Group's journey, reaffirming its unwavering dedication to education, skill development, and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.

