QNu Labs Showcases Hybrid Quantum Network to Secure AI Ecosystems at India AI Impact Summit 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 18: QNu Labs, a global leader in hybrid quantum cybersecurity solutions, showcases a live demonstration of quantum-secured AI infrastructure at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from 17th to 20th February, where the company is sharing space with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Aligned with the Summit's focus on responsible and scalable AI adoption under the IndiaAI Mission, QNu Labs is demonstrating how sovereign hybrid quantum security can serve as a foundational layer for protecting AI systems, data centres, and mission-critical digital infrastructure as India advances its AI ambitions.

As AI becomes integral to governance, finance, healthcare, defence, and critical infrastructure, the risks of data interception and future quantum-enabled attacks are intensifying. At the Summit, QNu Labs is demonstrating how its quantum-secure infrastructure enables real-time key generation, key distribution, advanced key provisioning, and management to safeguard AI ecosystems at scale. By leveraging quantum-derived keys rather than relying solely on mathematical complexity, the company strengthens encryption across AI workloads, model exchanges, and sensitive data flows, ensuring long-term resilience against emerging threats.

The showcase features a sovereign, indigenous hybrid quantum communication architecture integrating advanced QKD solutions across three nodes, including one node showing free space QKD solution. Designed to overcome the distance and deployment constraints of single-medium systems, this scalable model paves the way for satellite-ready quantum-secured communication while enabling secure AI data exchange across geographically distributed environments. QNu will also showcase Quantum Safe Key Distribution Network (QKDN). These solutions are already deployed across defence bodies, critical infrastructure networks, and leading enterprises, reflecting proven operational maturity beyond pilot environments. The company is also demonstrating its homomorphic encryption capabilities, enabling secure computation on encrypted data without exposing underlying datasets, a critical enabler for privacy-preserving AI ecosystems.

In addition, QNu Labs is presenting real-time quantum-secured, future-ready communication across enterprise applications, including voice, video, messaging, and secure data transmission, demonstrating production-grade deployment within live operational networks. An interactive segment further illustrates how quantum-generated keys protect information in real time, translating complex quantum capabilities into practical enterprise use cases and reinforcing India's vision of building self-reliant and trusted digital infrastructure.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, QNu Labs said, "Artificial intelligence is fast becoming the foundational layer of national digital infrastructure. As AI systems scale across sectors, the integrity of data, models, and decision engines becomes mission critical. The real question is not whether AI will transform economies, but whether the infrastructure supporting it is resilient against the next generation of cyber threats, including quantum attacks. At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, we are demonstrating that quantum-secured networks are sovereign, indigenous, operational, scalable, and ready to safeguard AI ecosystems today. Quantum resilience is no longer a future concept; it is becoming a strategic requirement for nations and enterprises building long-term digital trust."

Adding perspective on the technological framework being showcased, Mr. Dilip Singh, CTO, QNu Labs, said, "Building sovereign quantum-secured AI infrastructure is not just about stronger encryption; it is about architectural transformation. Our demonstration reflects years of engineering focused on making quantum-secure key generation, distribution, provisioning, and key management interoperable with real enterprise networks, AI workloads, and distributed infrastructure. Quantum security is no longer confined to controlled labs. It is scalable, adaptable, and ready to support the next generation of AI-driven digital infrastructure with indigenous solutions."

QNu Labs' presence at the Summit reinforces its position in quantum cybersecurity and as a key contributor to India's emerging quantum technology ecosystem. By demonstrating scalable, real-world deployment models, the company aims to accelerate industry and government adoption of quantum-safe frameworks designed to secure the AI-driven future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)