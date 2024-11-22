QualityKiosk and Qualitia Partner to Improve Salesforce Test Automation for Banking and Insurance Companies

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: QualityKiosk Technologies, a global leader in digital assurance and reliability engineering solutions, is today announcing its strategic partnership with Qualitia. Using Qualitia's Boson platform, an AI-powered, self-healing solution specifically optimized for Salesforce deployments, they aim to deliver seamless, scalable test automation for the banking/insurance (BFSI) and software/SaaS platform sectors.

Salesforce's rapid release cycles and critical role in business operations demand robust and adaptable test automation. Traditional tools often struggle with the platform's dynamic nature, leading to high maintenance and delayed rollouts. The Boson platform addresses these challenges by leveraging AI to automatically adjust to software changes, ensuring continuous testing with minimal manual intervention despite frequent updates to the customer's Salesforce functional environment and data structures. Partnering with Qualitia enables QualityKiosk to deliver these capabilities to clients, drastically reducing testing times and supporting faster, reliable deployments. Qualitia's unique approach, which leverages Salesforce metadata, enables faster, simplified test creation and execution compared to other platforms, making it especially valuable for organizations prioritizing speed and accuracy in their digital transformation efforts.

"Traditional testing automation tools used by banks and financial companies are no longer adequate to test Salesforce deployments. By combining our expertise in quality assurance with Qualitia's platform we help clients overcome the unique complexities of Salesforce deployments. With this approach we can literally automate thousands of test cases within days to achieve faster, more reliable results. We've made a commitment to enhancing business transformation in BFSI for our clients, and this partnership is a key enabler to that commitment," said Maneesh Jhawar, CEO of QualityKiosk.

QualityKiosk's clients will have global access to Qualitia's Boson platform, allowing them to benefit from a tailored approach to Salesforce testing that not only increases efficiency but also streamlines deployment workflows.

"Our partnership is a testament to the dedication both companies have to investing in the Salesforce space," said Rahul Chaudhari, Founder and CEO of Qualitia. "QualityKiosk provides top-tier quality assurance and BFSI domain expertise. Together we will help customers go live successfully with a 90% reduced time to deployment and smooth ongoing operations."

The partnership also brings a new reseller model to the market, with QualityKiosk now licensed to provide Qualitia's solutions, offering its clients an alternative to conventional test automation tools.

QualityKiosk Technologies

QualityKiosk is a focused Reliability, Cloud, AI, and Product Engineering solutions provider. The company, established in 2000, offers diverse services enabling organizations to adopt and adapt AI in Product Development, Quality and Reliability Engineering, CloudOps and Automation. In an AI-first world, QK synthesizes deep domain expertise with excellence in technology to consistently deliver great experiences for its customers' customers.

Operating in more than 25 countries and with over 3,500 employees, QualityKiosk helps leading brands in banking, capital markets, insurance, automotive & manufacturing, technology & digital natives, consumer goods, and healthcare to transform their digital capabilities.

The company's expertise and achievements have garnered recognition from esteemed global advisory firms such as Forrester, Gartner, and The Everest Group for innovative, IP-led solutions and the significant value those solutions deliver to clients. For more information, visit www.qualitykiosk.com.

Qualitia

Qualitia (qualitia.ai) founded in 2011 by Rahul Chaudhari and headquartered in Pune, India, is a world-leading technology product company at the forefront of scriptless test automation solutions. Qualitia is proud to count the top insurance companies, many large global banks, market leading stock exchanges and depositories among clients it has served for many years now. Qualitia is committed to innovation, reliability, and enhancing software testing efficiency globally. Follow Qualitia on LinkedIn and X.

Cathy Chandhok, CMO at QualityKiosk Technologies +91 981 150 2386, Cathy.Chandhok@qualitykiosk.com

Himanshu Goyal, Qualitia Inc, +91 981 981 9160, himanshu.goyal@qualitia.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)