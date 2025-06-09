Quantel Asset Management and Sincere Syndication Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock U.S.-India Cross-Border Investment Opportunities

PRNewswire

New York [US] / Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9: Quantel Asset Management, an AI-powered wealth advisory firm based in New York, and Sincere Syndication, a Chennai-based private investment and family office, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding cross-border investment solutions for clients in the U.S. and India.

The alliance brings together the strengths of both firms to offer seamless, technology-driven, and research-backed access to diverse global assets. It enables clients of both organizations to tap into regulated financial products, portfolio advisory services, and investment strategies tailored to cross-border needs--especially for NRIs, HNIs, and global family offices.

Quantel's U.S. clients will gain access to Sincere Syndication's Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and deep-rooted insights into India's private market ecosystem. With India expected to become the world's fourth-largest economy by the end of 2025 (IMF), this partnership provides timely exposure to one of the most dynamic emerging markets.

Meanwhile, clients of Sincere Syndication, both in India and abroad, will benefit from Quantel's AI-powered platform offering personalized U.S.-compliant asset allocation, tax and estate planning, and real-time portfolio intelligence--creating a structured and efficient entry point into sophisticated U.S. markets.

The partnership is led by two visionary founders--Shyam Sreenivasan, CEO of Quantel Asset Management and a former Morgan Stanley executive with a Wharton MBA in finance, and Sivaramakrishnan R, founder of Sincere Syndication and chartered accountant, who brings 23 years of investment and fund management expertise.

"This collaboration allows us to provide U.S. clients with credible access to India's growth potential, while empowering Indian investors with structured, compliant access to U.S. markets," said Shyam Sreenivasan.

Sivaramakrishnan added, "Quantel's tech-first approach makes global investing safer and more transparent for our investors. Together, we can offer a full-spectrum solution across geographies, regulation, and asset classes."

Key Partnership Highlights:

* Integrated Advisory: Customized cross-border investment solutions for globally mobile investors.

* Complementary Strengths: Advanced predictive analytics from Quantel paired with Sincere Syndication's India-focused research and portfolio execution.

The partnership is now active.

Learn more:

www.quantel.ai | www.sinceresyndication.com

Media Contacts:

Quantel Asset Management - marketing@quantel.ai

Sincere Syndication - connect@sinceresyndication.com

