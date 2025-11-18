Quantum CorpHealth (Quantum) Sets Sights on 300 ALS Ambulances to Transform India's Emergency Healthcare, Through Doctor911

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: Quantum, a doctor-led pioneer in corporate and industrial healthcare, has announced the national launch of its Doctor911 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance network -- a major step toward building India's next-generation emergency response ecosystem. The initiative begins with a pilot deployment at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon, in collaboration with Oberoi Realty, setting the foundation for a nationwide rollout of 300 fully equipped ALS ambulances across 20 metropolitan regions over the next two years.

The Doctor911 ALS ambulance service ensures rapid medical assistance with a turnaround time of under 10 minutes, supported by Quantum's emergency command system and its pan-India network of over 200 Occupational Health Centres (OHCs) across corporate, industrial, and retail environments.

India continues to face a significant gap in emergency ambulance availability compared to developed healthcare systems. Current estimates indicate that India operates 18,000-20,000 ambulances for a population of 1.4 billion, while the United States runs over 50,000 ambulances for just 330 million - highlighting the urgent need to expand India's emergency-care capabilities at scale.

As part of its global strategy, Doctor911 is expanding into the UAE and exploring opportunities in the US, supported by MediLocker -- Quantum's secure, portable health-data layer that ensures a patient's medical records travel with them. This allows Doctor911 to deliver seamless, informed care for employees, travellers, and NRI families across borders.

"Doctor911 is evolving into a global connected-care platform. With our expansion into the UAE and exploratory entry into the US, our aim is to ensure coordinated, high-quality care for Indians and NRIs wherever they are," said Dr. Narendra Vankar, Founder & CEO, Quantum.

Quantum also continues to strengthen India's workplace healthcare ecosystem -- a pillar governed by the Factories Act, 1948, which mandates employers to safeguard the health, safety, and environment of workers. Corporate India increasingly recognises that "the cost of non-compliance is 10x the cost of compliance."

To support this compliance-driven need, Quantum has built a cross-functional corporate health team, backed by standardised SOPs and smart digital software, converting traditional OHCs into smart clinics capable of delivering faster, more accurate, and data-backed care.

"For corporates, factories and large industrial operations, immediate medical readiness is critical. Through our OHC network, on-site medical teams and now ALS ambulances under Doctor911, we are elevating workforce health and emergency response. Our experienced corporate doctors also conduct all training, knowledge transfer and detailed slice-and-dice analysis of employee health data, offering deep insights into organisational wellbeing," said Dr. Bhavya Vankar, Co-Founder & Director, Quantum.

Founded by Dr. Narendra Vankar and Dr. Bhavya Vankar, both MBBS, AFIH-qualified occupational health specialists, Quantum Corp today serves over 500 corporate groups across sectors. The company is distinguished by its direct medical service delivery model -- delivering preventive, curative, and emergency care on-site at workplaces, supported by qualified doctors and trained medical teams.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)