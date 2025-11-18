Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,66,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,66,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,14,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,410 in Mumbai, Kolkata and ₹1,25,880 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,25,560.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,14,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,15,390 in Chennai.
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,110. 
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,66,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,72,900.
  
US gold fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and diminished prospects of a US interest rate cut next month.
 
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $4,039.19 per ounce, as of 0131 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery fell 0.9 per cent to $4,038.60 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.4 per cent to $50 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3 per cent to $1,538.74, and palladium fell 0.5 per cent to $1,386.01.
   
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

