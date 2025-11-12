Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

HAL Q2FY26 results: Net profit up 10.5% at ₹1,669 cr, revenue rises 11%

HAL total expenses rose to ₹5,296.64 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 17.34 per cent increase Y-o-Y from ₹4,513.92 crore in Q2FY25

Hindustan Aeronautics

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wendesday reported a 10.5 per cent increase in its consolidated profit at ₹1,669 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹1,510 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit jumped 37.5 per cent from ₹1383.7 crore.
 
HAL's revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹6,628.6 crore, up 10.92 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹5,976.3 crore. Sequentially, it rose 37.5 per cent from ₹4,819 crore.
 
Aerospace and defence major's total expenses rose to ₹5,296.64 crore in Q2FY26, marking a 17.34 per cent increase Y-o-Y from ₹4,513.92 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, expenses climbed 42.27 per cent from ₹3,722.07 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1FY26).
 

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit up 7% at ₹756 cr, dividend declared

milk factory amul mother dairy

Parag Milk Foods Q2 results: Net profit jumps 56% to ₹45 cr on higher sales

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra Q2 results: PAT halves to ₹1,911 cr; plans to raise $600 mn

Indian stock market, stock market

Q2 results today: Ashok Leyland, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, more on Nov 12

Emcure

Emcure Q2 PAT up 25%, domestic and international biz drive 13% revenue rise

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautical Ltd HAL Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon