Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility, e-KYC process explained

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility, e-KYC process explained

State is completing verification checks for scheme that provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women

Ladki Bahin Yojana

Ladki Bahin Yojana

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra has asked beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to finish electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) formalities before the extended deadline of November 18 as it wraps up verification for its flagship women’s welfare programme,
 
The scheme, launched in June 2024, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women for financial independence. The state has made e-KYC mandatory to weed out ineligible entries and ensure only genuine beneficiaries receive monthly support. Officials have said the verification exercise follows the discovery of lakhs of doubtful entries, including male beneficiaries, during preliminary checks.
 
According to PTI, as of October, the Women and Child Development Department said that around 90 per cent of registered women had already completed their e-KYC. The government maintains that payments will continue only for those who finish verification within the stipulated window.
 
 

Who is eligible for the Ladki Bahin scheme?

 
Women are covered under the scheme if they meet all the following conditions:
 
  • Age between 21 and 65 years
  • Annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh
  • They do not get benefits from other state welfare schemes
  • Aadhaar-linked bank account for direct benefit transfer
 
The government directly transfers Rs 1,500 every month into the beneficiary’s verified bank account.

Also Read

rahul gandhi, congress

Congress records worst show: Tracing party's performance in Bihar elections

Full list of winners

Bihar Assembly election results 2025: Check full list of winners here

epilepsy challenges

Beyond seizures: The invisible burdens people with epilepsy carry

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shatrughan Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chhoti Kumari

Chapra election result 2025: Khesari Lal Yadav trails BJP's Chhoti Kumari

Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav blames SIR after Mahagathbandhan rout in Bihar elections

 
How to complete your Ladki Bahin e-KYC
Beneficiaries can finish the process online through the official portal. The annual verification requirement means women must repeat this exercise every year.
 

Steps to complete e-KYC:

 
  • Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in
  • Select the e-KYC tab on the homepage
  • Re-upload necessary details, such as name, address, Aadhaar information, ration card number and income details
  • Submit the form to confirm completion
 
What happens if you miss the deadline?
Women who fail to authenticate their details by November 18 risk a temporary halt in the Rs 1,500 monthly payout. Aadhaar-based verification is compulsory, and the government’s resolution specifies that assistance will be paused until the beneficiary completes the process.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

car loan

Car loan rates start at 7.60% in Nov: Top lenders offer and EMIs

Infosys

Infosys share buyback: Nithin Kamath, other experts explain tax impact

NPS, Pension

New rule for joining NPS: Corporate pension choice will need mutual consent

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, mask

₹55,263 avg claim cost as pollution hospitalisations rise, kids make up 43%

mutual fund

Kotak Multicap Fund doubles investor wealth in 4 years; AUM crosses ₹20K cr

Topics : BS Web Reports Maharashtra e-KYC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon