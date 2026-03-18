Quest Global concludes the 14th edition of Ingenium in Bengaluru, celebrating young engineering innovators

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18: Quest Global, the world's largest independent pure-play engineering services company, concluded the 14th edition of Ingenium, its flagship engineering competition, in Bengaluru. The grand finale was held at Novotel, ORR, Bellandur, where the top finalist teams presented their innovative solutions before an eminent panel of judges.

Reinforcing Quest Global's commitment to nurturing engineering talent and fostering innovation, Ingenium provides a unique platform for students from engineering colleges across India to showcase their creativity, technical expertise, and problem-solving capabilities while addressing real-world challenges. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including Veit Thurm, Partner & Managing Director, Drees & Sommer, and Dr. Jens Cattarius, Associate Partner, Drees & Sommer, who joined as chief guests for the grand finale.

The 14th edition of Quest Global Ingenium witnessed an overwhelming response, with 5,361 registrations and 3,714 teams representing 50 colleges across the country. The competition featured a diverse range of projects spanning multiple engineering disciplines, reflecting the ingenuity, technical depth, and innovative thinking of India's emerging engineering talent.

The winning team from Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, impressed the jury with their project titled 'Sepsis AI: Edge-Based Early Sepsis Risk Prediction for Resource-Constrained Intensive Care Units'. Their solution is an edge-based early warning system designed to detect sepsis risk in ICU patients before critical deterioration occurs. By analyzing real-time vital signs from existing bedside monitors, the AI model identifies early physiological patterns and generates interpretable risk scores ahead of time. The system operates on a local hospital server, eliminating the need for high-end infrastructure. The team received INR 2,00,000 in prize money and will also gain valuable exposure by visiting the offices of Drees and Sommer and other facilities in Germany.

Lux Ramalingam, Chief Operating Officer at Quest Global, said, "At Quest Global, we believe that empowering young engineers to think creatively and solve complex challenges is key to building a better future. Ingenium continues to provide a powerful platform where students can transform ideas into practical solutions while learning from industry experts. We are truly inspired by the level of innovation and passion demonstrated by participants this year and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of engineering leaders."

The team from PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, Tamil Nadu secured the first runner-up position with their project on Low-Cost Edge AI Driver Fatigue and Collision Prevention System for Heavy Vehicles, while the team from New Horizon College of Engineering, Bengaluru secured the second runner-up position with their entry on Deprescribing Clinical Decision Support System.

What sets Ingenium apart from many other engineering competitions is its strong focus on practical application and prototype development. Participants receive mentorship from Quest Global engineers and gain insights into industry best practices, helping them strengthen their technical capabilities while developing critical skills such as teamwork, project management, and effective presentation.

Over the years, Ingenium has played an important role in bridging the gap between academia and industry; the projects submitted as part of the competition span a wide range of disciplines, including mechanical, electrical, computer science, and aerospace engineering, often addressing areas such as sustainability, healthcare, transportation, and automation.

For more information about Ingenium and Quest Global's initiatives to support engineering talent, please visit; Ingenium Season 14-2026.

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 21,500+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

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