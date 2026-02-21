Quickplus Business Consultants Recognised as Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2025

PNN

Dubai [UAE], February 20: Quickplus Business Consultants has been honoured with the Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2025 award, marking a major milestone in the company's continued growth and reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of business services in the region.

The recognition highlights Quickplus's strong commercial results alongside its consistent emphasis on transparency and regulatory compliance; areas that remain critical for businesses setting up and operating in the UAE and beyond. The company's performance reflects a steady, execution-led approach and a long-term strategy shaped by Marwan Khalifa, Founder and Managing Director of Quickplus.

Over time, Quickplus Business Consultants has become known for bringing structure and clarity to processes that are often complex and time-sensitive, including business setup, government liaison support, and corporate compliance requirements. By maintaining a clear, accurate, and ethical way of working, the company has strengthened trust with entrepreneurs, SMEs, and international investors who seek dependable guidance and predictable outcomes.

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Marwan Khalifa said the award is a result of sustained discipline and consistent delivery rather than short-lived momentum. He noted that accountability and transparency are not just stated values at Quickplus, but the standards that guide daily decisions, client relationships, and partner engagements. In his view, long-term growth is only sustainable when trust is continuously earned and actively safeguarded.

During 2025, Quickplus also expanded its capabilities by deepening its partner network, entering new international markets, and increasing investment in automation and AI-supported advisory solutions to improve operational efficiency and client experience. These efforts helped the company scale while preserving high service quality and compliance rigour.

Looking forward, Quickplus intends to build on this momentum by extending its global presence and strengthening its digital-first approach, with a continued focus on transparency, regulatory alignment, and long-term value. The Top Grossing Partner of the Year 2025 award stands as recognition of leadership-driven growth, ethical execution, and a business model built on trust.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)