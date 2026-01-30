QWEEN Partners with London-based Global Design Studio Dalziel & Pow to Shape a New Era of Jewellery Retail in India

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 30: QWEEN,India's first self-discovery, 100% natural experiential luxury jewellery brand, has partnered with Dalziel & Pow, a London-based design and strategy studio. Renowned for its work on future-facing experiential retail formats, Dalziel & Pow has conceptualised and designed QWEEN's upcoming retail stores in Bangalore and Delhi. The partnership marks a significant step in QWEEN's mission to move beyond conventional transactional jewellery retail formats and create spaces that dissolve intimidation, which is the primary enemy in the category, and make it invitational for consumers to walk in and discover for themselves without any pressure or judgement.

- This collaboration marks Dalziel & Pow's first-ever jewellery retail partnership in India, setting a new benchmark for experiential retail design in the category.

Dalziel & Pow is globally recognised for rethinking retail formats where categories need to evolve, rather than simply designing cold functional stores which cater to the needs of the retailer rather than the consumer. Their portfolio spans global retail, fashion, lifestyle, tech, telecom, and culture brands, including Primark, Lululemon, Adidas, Google, EE, O2, Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Twinings, Molton Brown, RW & CO., and more. Dalziel & Pow will work closely with QWEEN to translate the brand's philosophy of building an invitational, experiential retail space where the Qween is in command of her own shopping journey. Spanning 5,000-6,000 sq. ft., QWEEN's stores are envisioned not merely as points of purchase, but as thoughtfully designed environments that evoke feminine pride and a curious sense of exploration.

"The jewellery industry, while celebrated, had settled into a comfortable predictability and remained stuck behind glass counters. And we wanted to change that," said Amit Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, QWEEN. "We were deliberate in taking the time to find a partner who could truly do justice to QWEEN's ambition. With Dalziel & Pow, there was immediate conviction: our shared belief in how space can shape behaviour, emotion, and choice. Together, we are building discovery-led retail environments that prioritise self-discovery, individuality, and confidence, allowing women to engage with jewellery as a form of self-expression, rather than occasion."

The stores will house QWEEN's extensive portfolio of luxury jewellery, including 3,000+ SKUs across 20+ collections, all crafted with 100% natural gemstones and diamonds.The jewellery sections in the store will be organised as their personal playground -- to shop by mood, not only metal.

"At Dalziel & Pow, our mission is to rethink categories that have stopped evolving," said Tim Gravelling, Creative Director, Dalziel & Pow. "What drew us to QWEEN was the brand's clarity of purpose and cultural relevance. They wanted to change how the jewellery retail culture was built around intimidation, occasion, and inherited rules rather than personal choice. That clarity allowed us to reframe the category around how women actually want to explore, decide, and engage today. The result is a retail format that treats jewellery as an extension of identity, not a mere marker of occasion."

To bring these globally envisioned retail experiences to life on-ground, QWEEN has partnered with Four Dimensions, a leading Indian retail design and execution consultancy, as its execution partner for the stores. A vertically integrated strategic design consultancy, Four Dimensions is widely regarded among India's top retail design and consultancy groups. Four Dimensions has worked alongside Dalziel & Pow to ensure seamless execution, contextual relevance, and operational excellence across QWEEN's retail environments in India.

"QWEEN signals the rise of a new kind of Indian luxury brand, one that is purpose-driven, culturally attuned, and built around meaningful experiences," said Shyam Sunder K, Co-founder and Managing Director, Four Dimensions. "Our mandate is to bring Dalziel & Pow's global design vision to life through immersive, meticulously crafted retail environments tailored for the Indian market. This collaboration is rooted in precision, craftsmanship, and scalable execution, ensuring that every design choice creates measurable impact for both the brand and its consumers."

The partnership underscores QWEEN's commitment to global design and experience standards while remaining rooted in the lived realities and aspirations of modern Indian women. The first set of experiential retail stores designed under this partnership is scheduled to launch in Bangalore and Delhi in March 2026.

