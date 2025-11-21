Rachna Sagar Leads the Evolution of Educational Publishing with Future-Ready Learning Solutions

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], November 21: Rachna Sagar Pvt. Ltd, India's leading educational publishers. Since its inception, the organization has moved decisively beyond conventional content delivery to embrace comprehensive pedagogical methods. The continuous effort to inject innovation and excellence into education has always been acknowledged & validated by the conferment of many prestigious awards.

Their success is built upon three decades of Excellence and unwavering commitment to provide quality educational content for CBSE, ICSE, State, International and International Baccalaureate (IB) Board students. They offer an extensive range of NEP-aligned learning solutions under their flagship products: Swa-Adhyayan LMS for Kindergarten to Grade 8, MojoKits for Nursery to Grade 5 and 'Together with' series spanning Primary Books for Pre-Nursery to Grade 8 and Reference Books for Grades 9 to 12. Complementing these are the digital platforms- Gowebrachnasagar (web support with test generators and solutions), the Rachna Sagar App for e-book access for an enhanced digital learning experiences.

The organization has set new benchmarks in educational excellence under the guidance of Shri Hari Ram Gupta (Former Secretary, CBSE) & Chairman of the leading publishing house. Mr. Lalit Gupta, CMD of Rachna Sagar and Forever Books Pvt. Ltd., stands as a visionary leader and driving force behind the company's remarkable growth and success. With years of distinguished experience in the educational publishing industry, he spearheads the editorial operations across all segments. Mr. Neeraj Gupta, MD of Rachna Sagar & Forever Books, who is also contributing his efforts as the General Secretary of Association of School Book Publishers (ASBP), Vice President of Federation of Educational Publishers in India (FEPI) and is also a Member of Federation of Indian Publishers (FIP) for his continuous efforts towards quality content & modern education. Under the strategic leadership of both of the directors, the company has continually set new benchmarks by integrating innovation and creativity into both online and offline learning solutions, empowering students, teachers, and parents with comprehensive and impactful educational resources. The brand continues to earn national recognition for transforming education through its NEP aligned future-ready Innovations. The efforts of company's editorial and production department has earned it the distinction of being India's most awarded Educational Publisher. They have also been honored by FIP, FEPI and other prestigious bodies with Excellence in Book Production Award for 100+ acclaimed publications. Such achievements reinforce the organization's pivotal role in shaping modern education system.

Each book published by the educational publisher, is meticulously engineered to align with the transformative goals of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by addressing the key points of implementation. Now, as the NEP enters its 5th year, the organization has ensured that all of the flagship products of its publications, facilitate the policy's core objectives.

The development of learning materials focusses on conceptual understanding & learners' Panchkosha Vikas through experiential learning. Hence, India's leading educational Publisher, launches TLMs every year, for educators to navigate the curricular shift from traditional 10+2 structure. By partnering with the Government of India and National Skill Development Corporation to publish books for skill development and vocational training courses.

In 2002, they became 1ST & sole educational publisher to release 'Together with' CBSE PARIKSHA series for Grades 10 and 12, comprising 3 Pre Boards Papers & an answer booklet which is the replica of actual board exam sheet. This comprehensive exam guide served as a critical resource for students' academic preparation and featured an initiative to award students' commendable performance. This forward-looking approach cemented its popularity. CBSE PARIKSHA Pre-Board Papers continue to be highly appreciated and utilized by educators across PAN-India, symbolizing the company's commitment to tangible student success. The unique approach of the publisher brought simulated board exam environment to the students' learning space that bagged them the Distinguished Young Publisher Award in 2003.

Digital Transformation & Growth

The company has made noticeable contributions in shaping the learning landscape by steering Educational Content Publication for CBSE, ICSE, State and IB Board. Rachna Sagar Educational Publishers have also secured international tenders for educational content in Ghana, Uganda, Nigeria, Rwanda and Middle East Boards. The Company's strategic vision emphasizes on the critical role of the publisher in India's ascent as a global knowledge powerhouse, a vision underpinned by data showing significant growth.

The remarkable growth in India's higher education sector, is evident in the data from the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) showing substantial increase in institutions and enrollment by mid-2025, underscores a critical moment for content providers. "Along with providing books, they have become the catalysts for Digital Integration in education, for which they offer Web Support, online App, Swa-Adhyayan (LMS for K-8) & more. Their commitment goes beyond print-it is centered on developing adaptive learning systems that ensure quality education is equitable, inclusive and future-ready", stated the Company's Editor-in-Chief.

Furthermore, the PTI Reports, highlights the fall in percentage of School dropouts (%) in Academic Session 2024-25, as per Unified District Information for School Education plus (UDISE+) data. This calls for a need to increase the production of high-quality content for maintaining higher Student retention rates. The perspective aligns with company's continuous efforts to serve learners with quality education through a comprehensive series of best reference books, CBSE/ICSE Question Banks, textbooks & workbooks for Primary Classes, designed with the digital integration pathways.

Operations & Workflow

Their aim is supported by the robust infrastructure and trusted logistics network designed to ensure the distribution across India as well as in International markets. With the dedicated team of 350+ Sales Professionals, the company operates through a network of 15 offices for PAN India presence with Head Office anchored in Delhi. Strengthened business relations, comprehensive market penetration and on time release, has earned them a recognition in Academic world. The operations are underpinned by fully-equipped warehouses to store & manage educational materials, overseeing the entire process from "Packing to Delivery" and employing Smartly Optimized Logistics to guarantee speed and consistency at each stage. The expanding business footprint is the evidence of the organization's dedication & efforts to bring quality education to the learners beyond geographical boundaries.

Global Presence

Rachna Sagar has successfully leveraged its domestic success into a substantial global footprint by exporting its educational expertise worldwide. The company's content has been adopted by various educational boards in Gulf countries and other countries such as Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Jordan and Egypt. This global presence is managed by a formidable workforce of Corporate Professionals supported by 350+ Sales Professionals. It remains dedicated to its founding principle: "Continuous efforts to provide Quality education to the learners". The company's latest accolades and its strategic alignment with National Education Policy goals & objectives, affirm its leadership position & dedication to transform the education sector for current decade and beyond. With the legacy of 30 Years of Academic Excellence, the organization has become the sole proprietor of Schools as well as educators' trust and the learners' interest.

Modern Approach for 21st Century Learners

With the need to adopt fresh approaches that align with the pace of modern education, Rachna Sagar announced 2 groundbreaking launch in 2024 centered on two different yet complementary segments of learning-Young Entrepreneurs Foundation & MojoWings.

YEF aims to culminate Entrepreneurial Mindset among school kids to foster problem solving & Innovative skills among them from an early age. "MojoKit, NEP & NCF aligned, 21st Century Skill-driven resource kits contribute to learners' Panchkosha Vikas", stated by Research Wing Head. The application-based approach aligns with increasing demand of practical skills & echoes the spirit of government lead initiatives that emphasize practical and solution-oriented innovative thinking.

Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) refers to all of the courses which contributes to holistic development of any child of age 0-8 years. The National Education Policy 2020 even strongly emphasizes on ECCE, as it nurtures the academic growth along with social, emotional, physical & the creative skills of a child through exploration and meaningful interactions. It envisions a curriculum that relates to learning beyond textbooks, to engage the kids through storytelling, play, music, movement, exploration and the hands-on learning activities. Mojowings launched its NEP 2020 & NCF 2023 aligned MojoKits in 2 segments: For Kindergarten that comprises Students' Mojobox & Mentor's Mojobox for teachers. The ready-to-use Mentor Mojo Kit, exclusively tailored for Teachers of Grades 1 to 5 soon thereafter. The objective is to equip the little learners with 21st Century Skills to thrive in a Skill-driven world. Such initiatives reflect company's unwavering commitment to transform Traditional Classrooms into Dynamic Future-Ready Learning Hubs. Through its CSR Activities, Rachna Sagar empowers underprivileged children by providing books and learning essentials to foster education, nurture their dreams and transform lives through knowledge and care.

About the Company

Rachna Sagar Private Limited is India's leading educational publisher with a legacy of 30 years in content development & publishing 3k+ Titles across various subjects for CBSE, ICSE, State & IB Board. Recently their 'Together with' E-social Studies 06 was honored with Excellence in Book Production Award 2025 in Textbook School (Class VI-XII) English Category by FIP alongside Enchante French series, recognized by FEPI. The company is dedicated to provide high-quality innovative learning materials, encompassing textbooks, reference books, workbooks and the digital learning solutions. Rachna Sagar operates through a robust pan-India infrastructure, maintaining an extensive global footprint across Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia Being a key partner of Government Initiatives like NSDC for skill development, reflects their commitment to bring transformation in the education sector.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)