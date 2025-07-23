Radio City Business Titans 2025 Chapter 4 - Where Visionaries Take Centre Stage

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Radio City, India's number one radio network, is set to host the eagerly awaited fourth season of 'Radio City Business Titans (RCBT) Awards 2025' on 25th July at the scenic city of Phuket. As defined by the tagline 'Honouring Visionaries, Celebrating Excellence', the prestigious award celebrates India's most inspirational business stories - that of dreamers, disruptors, and doers who dare to redefine success.

An illustrious gathering of distinguished personalities from diverse industries will converge for an unforgettable evening of celebration in the august presence of acclaimed actor Boman Irani and multifaceted performer Sophie Choudry. RCBT is Radio City's unique way of recognising the indomitable spirit of India's entrepreneurs and their unshakeable vision. This year, the event gets a further fillip to its reputation as renowned electricity distribution company, Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) joins as the esteemed Solar Energy Partner.

The future of Indian economy and the progress towards Viksit Bharat rests in the hands of these entrepreneurs. RCBT endeavours to motivate the next generation of business leaders through an evening of awards and accolades celebrating legacy businesses as well as new-age firms. The event will be a culmination point for both the industry veterans and budding startup founders, thereby facilitating dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing. From inspiring brand stories to path-breaking innovations, it will give voice to India's entrepreneurial story on a global platform.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, said, "Radio City has always championed the Indian spirit, not only across the country but also around the world. That's why we're bringing Chapter 4 of Radio City Business Titans to Phuket. This season promises to be just as iconic as our earlier editions, as we honour entrepreneurs who rise above challenges and redefine success. We aim to celebrate those who strive despite all odds and inspire the next generation of leaders. RCBT 2025 will be a celebration of passion, perseverance, and possibility."

Sharing his excitement, actor Boman Irani said, "I'm thrilled to support Radio City in honouring our country's businesses that have made a name for themselves on the global stage and join the celebration of the spirit of Indian entrepreneurs."

Sophie Choudry, singer and actor, added, "Indian entrepreneurs embody the spirit of possibility, and I'm excited to be part of their inspiring journeys. Radio City's Business Titans is a unique platform that celebrates creativity and perseverance, and I'm proud to support those driving change across India and beyond."

True to its "Rag Rag Mein Daude City" spirit, the radio station is pulling out all the halts for a celebration that starts long before the spotlight hits the stage. On-air, listeners will catch powerful success stories, brand journeys, and client shoutouts woven into beautiful storytelling by some of the finest RJs of India.

Meanwhile, the buzz will take over Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn with teaser drops, countdowns, and reels that build anticipation by the hour. At the backdrop of the beautiful city of Phuket, this year's RCBT promises to be as grand as its earlier editions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

RCBT 2025 will be a historic event that shows Radio City's dedication to supporting India's economic environment. Season 4 is poised to raise the bar and further reaffirm the radio station's belief "Success Is Not A Destination; It's A Journey Worth Honouring."

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in.

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 16 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement. Radio City launched Muzartdisco, India's first one-stop platform empowering independent artists with 360-degree career opportunities and global visibility, while also introduced SMINCO.in, an automated influencer marketing platform redefining digital brand engagement.

Radio City has earned over 264 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.

