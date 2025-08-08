Radio City Business Titans Chapter 4: Celebrating India's Visionary Leaders on a Global Stage

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8: Radio City, India's number one radio network, successfully concluded the fourth international edition of Radio City Business Titans in the beautiful surroundings of Phuket. The event took place with the top business leaders in India gathered around the theme, "Honouring Visionaries, Celebrating Excellence" - with recognition of trailblazers who disrupted industries through innovation and purpose-driven leadership.

The prestigious platform honoured 52 distinguished entrepreneurs including legacy businesses and disruptive businesses, whose vision, resilience and excellence are helping rewrite the story of entrepreneurs in India. Radio City's resolve to showcase the entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship stories of India on an international state was reinforced in the Phuket Chapter in recognition of the great entrepreneurs who will inspire generations to come.

The evening was elevated by renowned actor Boman Irani, who shared personal life lessons and professional ideals that resonated deeply with the audience. His soulful rendition of "My Way" by Frank Sinatra added a heartfelt touch to the celebration. Sophie Choudry got the attendees on their feet in celebration of the spirit and success of Indian businesses around the world.

Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, shared, "Business Titans is more than an awards platform; it's a celebration of journeys that continue to shape India's business future. With each chapter, we reaffirm our commitment to spotlighting those who lead with purpose, passion, and perseverance."

Mr. Boman Irani added, "It was an honour to be part of an evening that celebrated India's most visionary business leaders. True success lies not just in milestones, but in the courage to stay authentic, lead with purpose, and make a meaningful impact. Events like Radio City Business Titans are vital in recognising those who shape industries while inspiring others to rise."

Ms. Sophie Choudry said, "With a young, digitally connected population and opportunities across sectors from fashion to fintech this is truly India's time. If you have an idea, and the courage to pursue it, there is place for you. My journey started with my own Ayurvedic tea business, and while it had its challenges, it taught me that collaboration, authenticity, and vision are paramount and India's rise is unstoppable."

Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) was this year's Solar Energy Partner, highlighting the meaning of clean and future-oriented cooperation, bringing solar power to the forefront as a growing concern for sustainability and innovation. Radio City Business Titans continues to grow internationally, from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and now Phuket, while showcasing India at its best on the global stage. As this chapter draws to a close, it reflects not only on its commitment to purposeful innovation, but also to the belief that success is a journey worth honouring.

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 16 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement. Radio City launched Muzartdisco, India's first one-stop platform empowering independent artists with 360-degree career opportunities and global visibility, while also introduced SMINCO.in, an automated influencer marketing platform redefining digital brand engagement.

Radio City has earned over 264 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)