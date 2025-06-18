Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group Debuts Indigenous Jet Engine & UAV Technologies at 55th Paris Air Show

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18: Marking a major milestone in India's aerospace journey, Hyderabad based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, a leader in high-precision manufacturing, unveiled its latest defense and propulsion technologies at the 55th International Paris Air Show. From indigenous micro turbojet engines to high-performance kamikaze drones, the company's showcase reflected its expanding global footprint and deep commitment to India's defense self-reliance.

Global Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions

Solidifying its position as a global aerospace player, Raghu Vamsi recently acquired WMT Precision LLC, a 40-year-old aerospace manufacturing company based in Syracuse, USA, renowned for producing fuel nozzles for Collins, Parker, and Honeywell. This acquisition enhances Raghu Vamsi's capabilities in critical aero engine components and provides a strong foothold in the North American market.

Earlier this year, the group also acquired PMC Group (UK), marking its entry into the Oil & Gas sector, specializing in high-performance nickel alloy components for Surface, Drilling, Sub-Sea, Wireline operations--broadening its advanced engineering portfolio beyond aerospace and defense.

Indigenous Power: India's First 40 KGF Micro Turbojet Engine

At the show, Raghu Vamsi unveiled a fully indigenous 40 KGF micro turbojet engine, developed for UAVs and cruise missiles--a major breakthrough for India's propulsion capabilities. Successfully tested at the company's Hyderabad facility in the presence of DRDO officials, this high-thrust engine is part of a family of four indigenous engines (14, 19, 25, and 40 KGF) designed and manufactured entirely in India.

"This engine represents a historic leap for Indian aerospace propulsion. It's the culmination of years of R & D, manufacturing precision, and a bold vision for self-reliant defense technologies," said Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group.

UAV Breakthrough: Astra 100 Takes Flight

Further demonstrating its innovation capabilities, the company showcased the Astra 100, a jet-powered fixed-wing kamikaze UAV developed under its deep-tech brand ARROBOT. With a range of 200 km and speeds of up to 450 km/h, the UAV completed successful test trials earlier this year. Powered entirely by indigenous systems--including flight control, propulsion, and telemetry--the Astra 100 sets a new benchmark for autonomous combat UAVs in India.

"We are building the future of autonomous warfare with 100% indigenous systems. The Astra 100 proves India's readiness to lead in this space," added Vikas.

Building for the Future: A World-Class Manufacturing Ecosystem

To support its expanding product portfolio, Raghu Vamsi is developing a state-of-the-art 250,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at Hardware Park, Hyderabad. This facility will house specialized divisions for:

* High-precision machining for global OEMs

* Sub-assemblies for missile systems

* Final assembly for engines, UAVs, and unmanned ground vehicles

The plant is expected to be operational by early 2026, creating over 1,000 high-skilled jobs and significantly increasing India's domestic aerospace manufacturing capacity.

About Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group:

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group is a leading provider of high-precision aerospace components, missile sub-assemblies, and next-generation UAV systems. With a strong focus on indigenous innovation and strategic global partnerships, the company is driving the advancement of India's defense capabilities while positioning itself as a key player in the global aerospace and defense landscape.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)