Rakesh Sharma unveils Triumph Dwarka Showroom with JSB Group

New Delhi [India], May 20: On 10th May, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, visited JSB Group for the inauguration of the Triumph Dwarka showroom, one of the three showrooms launched by JSB Triumph.

JSB Group has added 3 showrooms to its portfolio - South Delhi Triumph, Faridabad Triumph and Dwarka Triumph.

Sumit Narang, the President of Triumph India, joined the inauguration symbolising the commencement of a promising collaboration. Triumph's recent launches - Speed 400 and Scrambler 400, have garnered a great response in the market with ex-showroom prices of 2.34 Lakhs and 2.63 Lakhs respectively. The bikers are thrilled to see a legacy brand like Triumph in the 400 CC segment offering great features with both their new launches. Daytona 660 is expected to launch soon, for which there is a huge anticipation amongst the biking enthusiasts.

Following the Triumph Dwarka inauguration, Mr. Rakesh Sharma participated in the Bhoomi Pooja for the upcoming Chetak and Bajaj motorcycle showroom of JSB Group on Railway Road, alongside Amit Sidana, President of Chetak Service India.

Additional to being the Executive Director of Bajaj, Mr. Sharma holds positions as Chairman of the Exports Council of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and President of the International Motorcycle Manufacturers' Association.

JSB Group, founded by Jai Pal in 2007, is a well established and reputed group in the Automobile Industry with strong roots in real estate and education as well. It has multiple outlets for automotive brands Skoda, Jeep, Volvo, Renault, Isuzu, and Ford.

Growing under the leadership of the next generation, Bhavesh and Bhavna Chaudhary, diversifying its portfolio with the addition of the two-wheeler vertical, including Bajaj, Chetak and Triumph showrooms, JSB Group continues to expand its presence in the region. It is currently one of the largest partners for Bajaj Auto in North India with 8 showrooms and 5 workshops in Delhi and Haryana.

Rakesh Sharma's presence on this occasion is a matter of pride and a momentous token of trust for JSB Group.

