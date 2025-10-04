Ramky Infrastructure Limited Announces Key Top Leadership Appointments to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Governance

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4: Ramky Infrastructure Limited, one of India's leading sustainable infrastructure development companies, announced significant changes in its top leadership team, effective October 1, 2025. The Board of Directors has approved the new appointments of Mr. Sunil S Nair as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and CA. Sravanth Rayapudi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), following the planned transition of the current incumbents. These appointments are part of the company's ongoing strategy to strengthen governance and align its management with future growth priorities.

These changes reflect the company's strong commitment to reinforcing its leadership team with professionals who bring extensive industry and financial expertise, driving the next phase of growth and transformation across its core businesses, and further strengthening governance, compliance, and financial discipline to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders. The company remains focused on operational excellence, prudent financial management, and the execution of its strategic roadmap.

Mr. Sunil S Nair's extensive experience in infrastructure, water, and energy sectors.

He brings a wealth of leadership experience, having held CEO and Managing Director (MD) roles in multiple organizations, including Utico FZC, Litwin PEL, CAE, and Galfar Engineering. He successfully turned around a company from near bankruptcy as the CEO (UAE, Oman, and Africa), growing revenue from $10 million to $250 million, while maintaining healthy profit margins. His diverse experience, combined with his global exposure, positions him exceptionally well to lead Ramky Infrastructure into its next phase of growth and innovation. He is a Chemical Engineering graduate from Calicut University, holds a CFA certification, and has completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

CA. Sravanth Rayapudi's expertise across Corporate Finance, Governance, M & A, and other key areas

CA. Sravanth Rayapudi is a young and dynamic finance leader with over 15 years of proven expertise across treasury, P & L management, financial reporting, risk mitigation, capital markets, strategic investments, performance management, infrastructure advisory, taxation, audit, treasury, project finance, statutory compliance, mergers & acquisitions, and stakeholder management. He has been instrumental in leading debt transactions exceeding ₹10,000 Cr, spanning project finance, construction finance, receivables discounting, and overdraft facilities. He has also led the finance and accounts function for a portfolio of over 50 companies.

He is well acknowledged for his strategic foresight and commitment to building value-driven, automation-enabled organizations. He combines strong leadership credentials with advanced skills in financial systems, automation, and digital transformation, having initiated the adoption of automation in financial operations at the company to enable faster closes, improved accuracy, and enhanced transparency. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA), Commerce Graduate, and an ISB-certified professional in Leadership in Finance.

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Waste Water Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure development-centric, environment-concerned, and development-oriented company. Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems, which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

