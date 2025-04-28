Ramky Infrastructure Limited Bags Triple Recognition in 2025 for Health, Safety & Environmental Excellence

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 28: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL), a leader in sustainable urban infrastructure development, has been recognized with three prestigious awards for its unwavering commitment to health, safety, and environmental (HSE) excellence across its projects.

These honors reflect the company's continued efforts to raise benchmarks in construction safety, sustainability, and industrial leadership, strengthening its legacy as a forward-thinking infrastructure company.

At the NSCI Safety Awards 2024, Ramky Infrastructure received a Certificate of Appreciation in the Construction Sector (Group A: Residential, Institutional & Commercial Buildings). This recognition was awarded for the exceptional safety practices implemented across four flagship projects: Ramky One Odyssey, Ramky One Symphony, Ramky Genext, and the WTE Deonar facility. The accolade, presented by G.K. Shrivastava, Vice Chairman of the National Safety Council of India, at The Taj Hotel, Santa Cruz, Mumbai on 27th March 2025, highlighted Ramky's consistent efforts to foster a culture of operational safety and excellence in high-complexity urban environments.

Further cementing its industry leadership, Visakha Pharma City Limited, another project by Ramky Infrastructure, was honored with the Bronze Award under the Industrial Safety Leadership category by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). This award, presented on 20th March 2025 at Novotel, Visakhapatnam, by Madireddy Prathap, Director General of AP State Disaster Response & Fire Services, and Dr. Murali, CII Chairman - Andhra Pradesh, acknowledged Ramky's dedication to proactive safety management, risk mitigation, and high compliance standards in infrastructure and industrial operations.

Adding to this string of accolades, Ramky Infrastructure was conferred with the Achievement Award for Construction Health, Safety & Environment (Code - H) at the 16th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards. Held on 11th April 2025 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, the award recognized Ramky's excellence in delivering safe and sustainable outcomes through its Ramky One GenNext Tower and GenNext Square projects in Uppal, Hyderabad. The honor was presented by Shri Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs & Road Transport and Highways, alongside Shri Vijender Gupta, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Together, these three honors reinforce Ramky Infrastructure Limited's position as a frontrunner in embedding safety, sustainability, and compliance into the very foundation of infrastructure development.

These accolades collectively affirm Ramky Infrastructure Limited's strong performance in safety leadership and sustainability, across residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The organization continues to integrate international HSE standards and foster a culture of safety-first engineering.

Yancharla Rathnakara Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited, expressed his appreciation for the industry recognition, stating:

"At Ramky, we view safety and sustainability not as mandates, but as a culture embedded into every layer of execution. These recognitions inspire us to continue setting higher benchmarks in health, safety, and environmental stewardship."

About Ramky Infrastructure Limited

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL), a flagship entity of the Ramky Group, has been a pioneer in infrastructure development since 1994. With a presence across urban and industrial infrastructure, RIL brings deep engineering expertise and a sustainability-first approach to EPC projects across India. Certified under ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018, Ramky continues to evolve as a responsible, safety-conscious infrastructure partner to governments and industries alike.

For more details, visit: www.ramkyinfrastructure.com

