Ramky Infrastructure Wins "Excellence in Wastewater Management" ET Infra Leadership Award 2025

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (RIL), one of India's leading sustainable infrastructure development companies, was recently recognised with the prestigious "Excellence in Wastewater Management" award at The Economic Times Infra Leadership Awards 2025. This accolade was presented for the company's groundbreaking work on the Legacy Leachate Treatment Facility at Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad. The award was conferred during a grand ceremony in New Delhi, celebrating innovation and excellence in infrastructure across India.

RIL's Legacy Leachate Treatment Facility, with a capacity of 2 MLD (Million Litres Per Day), is the largest of its kind in India, setting new standards in environmental management and sustainability. The plant, developed using advanced Low Temperature Evaporator (LTE) technology integrated with the Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) System, provides a robust solution for the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate at the Jawahar Nagar landfill site. The project underscores Ramky's commitment to environmental sustainability and its leadership in leveraging cutting-edge technology to tackle critical waste management challenges.

The Legacy Leachate Treatment Facility plays a crucial role in mitigating environmental risks by efficiently treating leachate, a by-product of solid waste, preventing soil and groundwater contamination in the surrounding areas. The facility's innovative technology also ensures minimal environmental footprint, further demonstrating Ramky's dedication to responsible infrastructure development.

Mr. Sunil Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Ramky Infrastructure Limited, acknowledging the recognition, said, "We are honoured to receive the Excellence in Wastewater Management award at The Economic Times - Infra Leadership Awards 2025. This recognition reaffirms our ongoing commitment to sustainable infrastructure and environmental stewardship. The Legacy Leachate Treatment Facility exemplifies our belief in deploying innovative technologies that not only improve quality of life, but also safeguard the environment. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, partners, and stakeholders who have made this project a reality."

About Ramky Infrastructure

Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) is a flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the leaders in the realm of infrastructure development. Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the Company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects focusing on Industrial Infrastructure development and EPC projects in the fields of Water, Waste Water Treatment, Roads, Bridges, and Urban Infrastructure Development. With a highly skilled team of over 2000 people, headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, it manages its business operations in India & overseas markets.

Ramky Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure development-centric, environment-concerned, and development-oriented company. Ramky is ISO 9001:2015 (QMS), ISO 14001:2015(EMS), and ISO 45001:2017 (OHS) certified for Quality Management Systems, Environment Management Systems, and Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems, which the Company applies to the design, development, engineering, procurement and construction of projects.

For more details, please visit https://ramkyinfrastructure.com/

