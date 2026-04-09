RBI's Neutral Stance Signals Balance, Realty Sector Sees Long-Term Positives

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], April 9: The RBI's decision to hold the repo rate at 5.25% reflects a calibrated approach amid global uncertainties and inflationary pressures. The central bank's neutral stance reflects a deliberate effort to sustain equilibrium rather than trigger premature shifts. For the real estate sector, this approach translates into continuity where stable financing conditions and predictable credit flows are enabling both residential and commercial segments to build on existing momentum without disruption.

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder & Chairman, Landmark Group, says, "The announcement comes at a time when global uncertainty is still quite high. RBI has avoided a premature shift that could have unsettled the broader economy. The neutral stance shows a clear awareness of both inflation risks and uneven global growth trends. For the real estate, this means near-stable home loan rates, giving policymakers space to assess data more carefully."

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, says, "Maintaining the repo rate at 5.25% is a pragmatic move in an environment still shaped by global headwinds. It brings much-needed stability to home loan markets. For borrowers, this effectively means EMIs are likely to remain in the same range for now, without any immediate easing in interest burden. While a slight rate cut would have offered some relief and improved affordability at the margin, the RBI has clearly chosen to wait for stronger macro signals before shifting direction."

Shamsheer Singh, Director of AIPL Group, adds, "The RBI's unchanged repo rate reflects a conscious effort to preserve ongoing growth momentum without introducing unnecessary friction. At 5.25%, the policy rate remains supportive enough to sustain credit flow, while the neutral stance ensures flexibility for future adjustments. The decision suggests confidence that the current interest rate environment is adequately balanced for both inflation management and economic activity."

Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC, says, "With GDP growth projections revised upwards and inflation expected to remain within a manageable range despite near-term pressures, the RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% will provide continued stability to the sector. The neutral stance reflects a calibrated approach amid global uncertainties. This, coupled with stable liquidity conditions and improving investment sentiment, will help maintain the current momentum in real estate."

Shyamrup Roy Choudhury, Founder and Managing Director, Aura World, says, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate and choose a neutral stance ensures continuity in the benefits accrued from last year's cumulative rate cuts. Stable EMIs and predictable financing conditions will encourage new homebuyers to enter the market. While inflationary risks persist due to global developments, the stance taken by the RBI ensures policy certainty."

Ashok Singh Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group, says, "For homebuyers, steady benchmark rates translate into more predictable home loan offerings. For developers, too, it brings comfort on the financing side, allowing uninterrupted project execution. This steady policy stance quietly supports housing demand by keeping sentiment steady and avoiding any disruption in credit conditions."

Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group, says, "The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged brings much-needed stability across lending and liquidity channels. It ensures that borrowing costs for businesses, retailers, and developers remain predictable, which is crucial for planning expansions and leasing strategies. The neutral stance will reduce uncertainty around credit pricing and enable institutional players to take more structured, long-term decisions."

Umang Jindal, CEO, Homeland Group, says, "The status quo on the repo rate at 5.25% creates a balanced and predictable environment for both residential and commercial segments. Stable financing conditions support homebuyer confidence in tier 2 cities, where affordability plays a major role, while also enabling investments in commercial assets. This continuity in policy will help sustain demand momentum and reinforce growth across key real estate segments."

Mohit Batra, Regional Director, Realistic Realtors, says, "The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged reflects a data-led and cautious approach. Inflation is still being shaped by global commodity movements and uneven supply-side pressures. The neutral stance is equally important; it signals that policy is balanced for now. It allows both residential and commercial markets to operate in a stable interest rate environment.'

Raj Kumar Sisodia, COO of Biigtech, says, "In a market where long-term commitments drive decision-making, consistent interest rates help occupiers and investors move ahead with greater confidence. Rather than triggering a surge, this kind of policy environment quietly supports steady momentum, where demand builds gradually, and investment decisions are made with a longer-term view."

Paras Rai, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Property Master, "The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged while maintaining a neutral stance reflects a conscious effort to stay flexible. It gives the central bank room to respond as macro conditions evolve, rather than committing to a fixed direction too early. This kind of pause is less about inaction and more about staying prepared. At the same time, it signals that future rate moves will be closely linked to how inflation and global factors play out in the coming months."

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, said, "Keeping the repo rate unchanged is a carefully balanced approach as it will facilitate stability for home loan borrowers at a crucial time. For prospective buyers, stable interest rates encourage affordability levels and lessen uncertainty around long-term financial commitments. Since home loans are directly subjected to the impact of rate cut movements, the status quo ensures that EMIs remain unchanged for existing borrowers, offering much-needed predictability in household cash flows."

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