RCBQC Rotary Dream Run 2024: Celebrating Community Spirit and Inclusivity

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13: The Rotary Club of Bombay Queen City (RCBQC) proudly announces the RCBQC Rotary Dream Run 2024, a marathon dedicated to celebrating inclusivity and supporting specially-abled children. Scheduled for 22nd December 2024 in South Mumbai, the event will begin at 5:30 AM from Fashion Street, Cross Maidan, bringing together over 1,000 runners across three categories: 10K, 5K, and 2.5K.

President Ajay Agrawal stated, The Rotary Dream Run is an opportunity to create meaningful impact for specially-abled children. This event reflects our commitment to making a difference across multiple fields through service." He highlighted the Rotary Club's significant projects, including free daily cataract surgeries, pediatric heart surgeries, health check-up camps, and regular blood donation drives. In education, the club supports underprivileged students by sponsoring fees, organizing computer classes at Banganga Municipal Schools, conducting book distributions, and hosting science quizzes for over 700 students across Mumbai. The club also emphasizes vocational training, offering courses in art and craft, back-office skills, and bakery for specially-abled students. Sports play a key role in their initiatives, with a three-day cricket tournament for visually impaired students from eight states held annually. The club's contributions also extend to environmental and community support projects like tree plantations, water wheel distributions, support for Anganwadis, establishing a library in Kashmir, daily food grain distribution to differently-abled individuals, and food support for cancer patients and their families.

Ajay Agrawal further added, "The Dream Run is not just a marathon but a platform to bring together our community to inspire and create a meaningful impact. We look forward to making this event a memorable one for all participants and beneficiaries."

The event, organized with professional expertise by Sports Reconnect- One of India's top Sports Management Companies, will feature a well-designed course, medals, certificates for all participants, trophies for winners, and vibrant post-run celebrations. Event Director Rtn Rakesh Agrawal expressed, "We are thrilled to see this initiative take shape and unite people for a noble cause. Supporting specially-abled children and fostering inclusivity is at the heart of this event."

Presented by Elegant Marbles and powered by ZeroB & RSG Chemicals and supported by Kotak Mahindra Bank and co powered by SRE investment, K10 wires & cables, Ezee disposables, T world furniture, Bhimrajka Impex, kya kalp international, contributions exemplify commitment to their community welfare. Event media partner is Bright outdoor , medical partner is PD Hinduja hospital , Physio partner is Adams wylie and energy drink by Electrolyte.

Registrations are now open at https://www.townscript.com/e/rotarydreamrun, and spots are filling fast. Participants and supporters are encouraged to follow the event on social media using hashtags #RotaryDreamRun and #RunForSpecialChildren.

The press conference for the event was attended by Secretary Surendra Ruia, Vijay Singhal, Anup Gupta, Ralphy Jhirad, Girish Agrawal, Anupama Jalan, Dr. Arun Kumar Gupta, Adv. Vinay Khandelwal, Shyam Singhania, Hiren Gosalia, Pooja Sharma, Renu Khandelwal, Yoga Guru Radheshayam, and several fitness/running social media influencers notably Keval Kakka, Sanjay Kumar ,Manisha Rukhana , Saurabh Pandit , Amreez Pathan , Vedprakash Tatera, Manoj Yadav , Naresh Vala , Raju Mesharam , Rohan Joshi , Dipti Jain, Dhara Sanghavi & Dr John Rodriguez.

We are looking forward to having the entire Mumbai run with us on the 22nd Dec.

For further details, please contact:

Sanjana- 07021749508

