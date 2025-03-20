RCSS Season 16 Sets New Benchmarks in Talent Discovery and Engagement

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20: In the heart of India's vibrant music scene, Radio City, the nation's leading radio network successfully culminated Radio City Super Singer Season 16. The event has concluded with unparalleled success, cementing its position as India's premier singing talent hunt. This season witnessed a remarkable surge in participation and engagement, emphasizing the nation's fervent passion for music.

A total of 4.98 lacs aspiring singers from across the country registered, reflecting the vast pool of talent eager to showcase their skills. In collaboration with Honda Big Wing, the season facilitated 6000+ test drives, seamlessly integrating automotive enthusiasm with musical aspirations. The RCSS microsite garnered 3.63 lakh page views, indicating a strong online presence and sustained interest throughout the competition. Engaging the audience directly, the microsite attracted 2.50 lakh voters, highlighting the interactive nature of the platform. The comprehensive campaign achieved a total reach of 22.8 crores, encompassing on-air, digital, and on-ground activations.

This season's extensive reach was sustained by over 310 college activations, 535 hangout zones, creating a 360-degree engagement strategy that resonated with diverse audiences. The innovative use of AR & AI through AI RJ SIA further enhanced the interactive experience, featuring in 63 print ads across leading publications. The grand finale, held across 28 venues including malls, college auditoriums, and open venues, was evidence to the show's widespread appeal and the immense talent pool it continues to nurture.

Reflecting on the season's success, Mr. Ashit Kukian, CEO of Radio City, stated, "At Radio City, we are always focused and passionate about supporting and nurturing novel ideas. Radio City Super Singer is not merely a competition but a platform that identifies and cherishes extraordinary talents from all corners of our diverse nation. With the successful culmination of Season 16, we have realized that RCSS is more than just a contest; it's now a journey that turns aspirations into reality and unearths voices that speak to our country's soul. We extend our profound gratitude to our presenting partner Honda BigWing and Associate Partners for their invaluable support as sponsors of this year's RCSS. Together, let's craft a melody that echoes with millions and inspires the next generation of music legends."

Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India Pvt.Ltd, said, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director of Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India Pvt. Ltd., said, "At HMSI we are committed to delivering world-class mobility solutions through innovation and customer-centric experiences. With our expanding BigWing network, we continue to set benchmarks in premium two-wheeler segment, catering to evolving consumer needs. Our partnership with Radio City's RCSS Season 16 was a natural extension of this vision, reaching out to passionate individuals who, like our riders, strive for excellence and self-expression. This coalition strengthened our promise to creating experiences that inspire and move people forward."

As the tagline aptly states, "Aapki Success Ki Shuruat Humse Hai," RCSS Season 16 has once again proven to be a launchpad for India's most talented singers, offering a platform where aspiring artists can chase their dreams and gain recognition in the highly competitive music industry.

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through www.radiocity.in

Driven by its brand philosophy "Rag Rag Mein Daude City," Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 16 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement. Radio City launched Muzartdisco, India's first one-stop platform empowering independent artists with 360-degree career opportunities and global visibility, while also introduced SMINCO.in, an automated influencer marketing platform redefining digital brand engagement.

Radio City has earned over 217 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)