RDash and NICMAR University, Hyderabad launch industry-integrated digital construction management learning program

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 9: NICMAR University of Construction Studies (NUCS), Hyderabad, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with RDash, an AI-powered construction management software, to equip students with industry-ready digital project management capabilities and real-world construction execution skills.

The MoU was signed on 25 February 2026 at the NICMAR University Hyderabad campus in the presence of senior leadership from both institutions, followed by a formal launch event where RDash leadership addressed students directly on the future of AI-driven construction management.

"At NICMAR, our focus has always been on industry-aligned education for the built environment sector. Partnering with RDash enables our students to engage with contemporary digital construction practices and strengthens their readiness for evolving industry expectations," said the Vice Chancellor, NICMAR University, Hyderabad.

Under this three-year collaboration, all NICMAR University, Hyderabad students across programs will receive enterprise access to the RDash platform throughout their course duration and for 12 months after course completion -- ensuring continuity of learning as they transition into their professional careers. The initiative also includes the launch of a dedicated RDash Students' Guide, a practical learning resource grounded in real construction case studies and practical insights from industry veterans, designed to give students an immediate working understanding of how construction projects are executed on the ground.

"Hands-on exposure to enterprise construction management platforms and real project scenarios significantly enhances student learning. This collaboration integrates practical digital workflows into academic training and prepares our graduates for technology-enabled project environments," added the Dean-Executive Education, Industry Relations & Placements, NICMAR University, Hyderabad.

Preparing students for the AI-driven future of construction

A defining pillar of this collaboration is RDash's commitment to AI literacy for the next generation of construction professionals. Construction is at an inflection point -- repetitive site reporting, procurement tracking, cost monitoring, and progress documentation are increasingly being handled by AI, fundamentally reshaping what project managers will be expected to do.

As part of the engagement, RDash will deliver dedicated AI-focused workshops covering three critical questions every future construction professional needs to answer: which construction jobs and workflows are getting automated first, how AI will reshape career trajectories in project management and site execution, and what students can do today to position themselves ahead of the disruption rather than behind it.

These workshops will be complemented by hands-on exposure to RDash AI -- RDash's proprietary AI layer that is actively shaping how construction businesses manage projects, predict delays, control costs, and drive decisions in real time. Students will learn not just how to use the platform, but why AI-augmented project management is becoming the baseline expectation across contractors, developers, and infrastructure companies globally.

"Construction is undergoing a fundamental shift toward data-driven, digitally managed project delivery. The question for the next generation isn't whether AI will change their jobs-- it's whether they'll be equipped to lead that change or simply adapt to it. Through our collaboration with NICMAR University, Hyderabad, we want every student who goes through this program to graduate with both the practical skills and the AI fluency to be a force multiplier on any project they touch," said Amit Bansal, CEO, RDash.

Structured learning, certification, and a direct path to global opportunities

RDash will deliver a four-part annual industry curriculum -- one session per quarter -- covering end-to-end construction management, BOQ-driven execution, digitisation of construction businesses, and AI's role in shaping the future of the industry. The year culminates in a "Smart Project Manager" capstone case competition, evaluated by esteemed industry professionals, where participants will receive certificates of participation, and top performers will receive special recognition.

Critically, certificate holders from the RDash case competition will automatically qualify for consideration with RDash's top clients in the UAE and other international markets -- creating a direct, structured pathway from the NICMAR campus to global career opportunities. RDash will actively redirect its premium international clients to hire from this certified talent pool.

"This isn't just a software access program. We're building a pipeline of construction professionals who understand AI, think systematically, and are ready to deliver on real projects from day one. That's the kind of talent our clients in India and the UAE are actively looking for," added Amit Bansal.

About the Collaboration

The NICMAR-RDash collaboration is designed as an ongoing industry engagement platform to develop Construction 4.0-ready professionals through:

- Enterprise RDash platform access for all students -- during studies and 12 months post-completion

- Launch of the RDash Students' Guide covering construction fundamentals and real-world case studies

- Quarterly industry workshop series, including dedicated AI literacy and RDash AI sessions

- Hands-on exposure to AI-powered construction management workflows

- Digital project management certifications

- Industry-evaluated "Smart Project Manager" capstone competition

- Fast-track hiring consideration with RDash's UAE and international client network for competition certificate holders

The MoU will be implemented across NICMAR University, Hyderabad's built environment programs.

About NICMAR University of Construction Studies, Hyderabad

NICMAR University of Construction Studies (NUCS), Hyderabad, is a leading institution dedicated to education, training, research, and capacity building in construction, real estate, infrastructure, and project management. It is part of the NICMAR University ecosystem focused on advancing professional excellence in the built environment sector.

About RDash

RDash is an AI-powered construction management software that unifies site teams, procurement, design, and finance -- out of the box. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, RDash enables construction businesses to improve project visibility, control costs, and drive operational efficiency through technology-enabled and AI-driven processes. 300+ companies, including ICICI Bank, Danube, JSW Homes, and Simpliwork use RDash to see up to 10% improvement in project costs and up to 20% improvement in delivery time.

