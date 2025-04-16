Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition 2025 Is Open for Entries

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: The prestigious Real Leather. Stay Different. (RLSD) International Student Design Competition 2025 is now open for entries and is looking for new talent from across India - and the world. A global competition and campaign, it invites fashion and design students to showcase their talent on an international stage and do their bit for the planet.

Now in its fifth year, RLSD celebrates designs in the categories of apparel, accessories and footwear that challenge the fast fashion cycle by promoting sustainable, long-lasting style using natural materials. Past alumni have gone on to work with renowned brands including Christian Louboutin, Dior, and Loewe; all united by the mission to create beautiful, sustainable clothing and redefine individual style.

The competition offers India's design students a unique opportunity to compete alongside peers from around the globe, encouraging creative thinking and the integration of sustainability into every design. Alongside showcasing their work through the competition platform, finalists will have the opportunity to present their work to industry experts, with the 2024 judging panel including Christopher Koerber of HUGO BOSS, Anna Melegh from Christian Louboutin, Matteo Mastrotto, CEO of Rino Mastrotto, fashion education consultant Adrien Yakimov Roberts and celebrity stylist Mike Adler.

Mike Adler, stylist and judge, commented: "We have seen entries from more than 100 countries around the world and would love to see more coming out of India as its fashion hubs and colleges increasingly influence the fashion agenda. Working closely with Calcutta's own Hema Bose and her firm Maison Bose, this past year I have placed Gauruv Gupta Haute Couture on my talent at the Cannes Film Festival and custom Anamika Khanna at the 2025 Oscars. Now is the time for ambitious student designers to step-up, make their mark, champion sustainability and kick start their careers."

Kevin Latner, Vice President of Competition Organisers, the Leather and Hide Council of America, which runs the competition added, "The Real Leather. Stay Different. International Competition is a platform for young designers to gain global recognition while championing sustainability. It pushes the creative boundaries delivering intelligent designs using real leather--one of nature's most durable and versatile materials. Through programs like this we can help redefine the future of responsible fashion."

Participants' entries must use at least 50% natural cowhide leather. Entry is entirely online and should include sketches, technical specifications and a storyboard detailing the design concept, with optional video submissions encouraged.

For further information:

info@chooserealleather.com

Registration Details: Open to anyone who is studying or has graduated from higher education within the last year and is not currently employed full-time within the creative sector.

Registration Period: 1 March 2025 to 30 June 2025

Awards: Winning entries will be featured in the RLSD capsule collection showcased at global events. Category winners will be flown to the final judging and award ceremony in an Asian fashion capital.

For More Information and Submission Guidelines:

Competition Details

About Choose Real Leather

Terms & Conditions

Design submissions and further details are available at: rlsd.internationaldesigncomp.com/competition-event/international-2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)