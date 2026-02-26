Realtime Biometrics Launches Aadhaar-Enabled face recognition & fingerprint Biometric Attendance System T502F Mini

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 26: Public sector offices and PSUs across India are confronting a critical administrative challenge, the inability to reliably verify the physical presence of personnel. For decades, dependence on manual registers and non-integrated systems has left government institutions vulnerable to proxy marking and data manipulation. The impact goes far beyond administrative inconvenience which leads to significant public money losses and creates barriers to financial transparency and accountability. The transition to Aadhaar-enabled attendance systems presents a structured solution to these longstanding inefficiencies, ensuring that every attendance entry is tied to a verified identity, directly supporting India's vision for a transparent, digital-first government.

As India advances toward a $5 trillion economy, the demand for accountability in public service delivery has never been greater. The Indian biometric market is witnessing a significant transformation, as institutions move away from paper-based registers toward automated, identity-verified attendance solutions, a shift driven in large part by government mandates requiring Aadhaar-integrated systems to ensure that the individual drawing a salary is the same physically present at the workplace.

To address the growing demand for a reliable Aadhaar-Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), Realtime Biometrics has launched the T502F Mini, a secure, identity-verified terminal developed specifically for India's public sector. The device offers a dependable mechanism for attendance recording through face recognition and fingerprint authentication, ensuring that every entry is biometrically verified and free from the possibility of data manipulation.

While the primary focus of this launch is government offices and public sector undertakings, the underlying technology has demonstrated value across a broad range of industries. In restricted facilities, these terminals restrict unauthorized access to sensitive or hazardous zones. In healthcare settings, touchless face recognition enables medical personnel to record attendance without physical contact, maintaining hygiene standards critical to clinical environments. In educational institutions, the system provides administrators and parents with accurate, real-time records of staff presence, reinforcing accountability at every level.

The T502F Mini is engineered to deliver reliable performance across India's diverse connectivity environments. It is currently listed on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), enabling direct and streamlined procurement for government departments and PSUs.

Key Highlights of the New Aadhaar-Enabled Device (T502F Mini):

* Aadhaar-enabled Face & Fingerprint Attendance

* AEBAS compatible for Government & PSU use

* 5.5-inch touch display

* High-performance fingerprint scanner (AST300)

* Supports Face Recognition & Fingerprint modalities

* Connectivity options: 4G/5G, Wi-Fi, TCP/IP, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Link

* USB Type-C charging

* STQC Certification for AST300 & SafetyNet compliance

* Designed for high accuracy, fast authentication & real-time data sync

As verified identity becomes central to both governance and workplace accountability in India, the integration of biometric technology with the Aadhaar ecosystem represents a meaningful step forward in digital governance. With over a decade of domain expertise and an extensive partner network across the country, Realtime Biometrics is actively supporting India's public sector in its transition from paper-based processes to verified, tamper-proof attendance infrastructure.

Realtime Biometrics was founded in 2010 by Mr. Ravander Singh, Director, with a mission to bridge the gap between enterprise-grade security technology and the operational needs of Indian organizations. With a presence across India, the United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for thousands of organizations seeking to modernize their workforce management and security infrastructure.

"Our goal has always been to make professional-grade security accessible to every organization, regardless of size. We believe that the same technology trusted in high-security environments should be equally available to a local school or a small municipal office, because building a culture of accountability begins with getting the basics right."

-- Mr. Ravander Singh, Director, Realtime Biometrics

