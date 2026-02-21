RecruitChamp unveils India's first AI-Powered Video interview engine built natively into an ATS at AI India Summit 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: RecruitChamp, ATS division of Cirrologix Technologies with Champions Accelerator announced the launch of India's first AI-powered video interview engine built natively into an Applicant Tracking System (ATS) at the AI India Summit 2026 held in New Delhi. The announcement marks a significant advancement in India's enterprise HR technology ecosystem, positioning RecruitChamp at the forefront of AI-driven talent acquisition.

Unlike standalone video interviewing tools or third-party integrations, RecruitChamp's AI video interview engine is deeply embedded within the ATS, enabling enterprises to conduct, evaluate, and act on video interviews within a single, unified hiring workflow.

The newly launched platform enables organizations to move from resume-centric screening to structured, evidence-based hiring, using AI to assess candidate responses, map competencies to roles, and accelerate decision-making while maintaining enterprise-grade compliance and auditability.

Enterprise-Ready AI for Modern Hiring

RecruitChamp's AI video interview engine is designed to support large enterprises, global capability centers (GCCs), and high-growth organizations that require speed, scale, and intelligence in hiring. Key features include structured asynchronous video interviews, AI-assisted evaluation, standardized scoring, and real-time hiring insights for recruiters and hiring managers.

The platform also supports multi-location and remote hiring, making it particularly relevant for organizations operating across India and global markets.

Commenting on the launch, Ravikanth Guduru, CEO, Cirrologix, said:

"Hiring has remained fragmented for far too long, with interviews, assessments, and decision-making spread across disconnected systems. By embedding AI-powered video interviewing directly into the ATS, RecruitChamp is eliminating this fragmentation and enabling enterprises to make faster, fairer, and more data-driven hiring decisions at scale. This is a meaningful step forward for enterprise HR technology coming out of India."

Sreedeep Surapaneni, CEO of Champions Accelerator, added:

"At Champions Accelerator, we back platforms like RecruitChamp that create category shifts, not incremental improvements. RecruitChamp's AI-powered video interview engine fundamentally changes how enterprises approach talent assessment by making intelligence native to the hiring workflow. This launch aligns strongly with our vision of building globally relevant, AI-first enterprise platforms from India. Also we are enabling reach to 737 million business executives and passive candidates which makes this a gold mine for recruiters to get great candidates into the pipeline."

Advancing the Talent Operating System Vision

The launch of the AI video interview engine is a key milestone in RecruitChamp's broader roadmap to evolve into a Salesforce-native Talent Operating System, integrating hiring, workforce intelligence, partner recruiting, and enterprise analytics on a single platform.

RecruitChamp plans to make the AI video interview engine available across corporate hiring teams, executive search firms, permanent placement partners, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) providers as part of its ecosystem-led growth strategy. The AI-powered video interview engine is now available for enterprise pilots and strategic deployments, with broader rollouts planned through 2026.

About RecruitChamp & Cirrologix Technologies

RecruitChamp is an enterprise-grade Applicant Tracking and Talent Intelligence platform designed for modern corporates, GCCs, and recruitment ecosystems. By combining native ATS workflows with AI-driven intelligence, RecruitChamp helps organizations hire faster, smarter, and at scale.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)