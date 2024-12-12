Rector of Mari State University gave a lecture on Russian-Indian relations for foreign and Russian students

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 12: President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on December 6, 2021.The outcome of the 21st Russian-Indian summit was the adoption of the Joint Statement "Russia-India: Partnership for Peace, Progress and Prosperity", which defined the main points of contact and ways of further development of relations between the two countries in the field of politics and strategic planning, space, economics, energy, agriculture, tourism, education, military-technical cooperation, and security, science, culture and humanitarian interaction.

On this occasion, Mari State University organized a lecture on Russian-Indian relations for students from India and Russia. The students were addressed by the rector of Mari State University, Mikhail Shvetsov, who spoke about the historical aspects of relations between Russia and India and their development in the spheres of economics, education, and science. The lecture evoked a positive reaction from the students.

India and Russia have a long-standing and trusted partnership at the center of India's foreign policy. The relationship designated a Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010, has lasted for 75 years and is characterized by a shared commitment to a multipolar world. The political relations between Russia and India are based on mutual respect and trust. The two countries actively cooperate with international organizations such as the UN, BRICS, and SCO. Russia supports India in its aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council. In turn, India supports Russia on issues of international security and stability. Economic ties between Russia and India are also important aspects of the bilateral relations. The main areas of economic cooperation are energy, engineering, agriculture, and high technology. Russia is one of the largest suppliers of oil and gas to India. Cultural ties between Russia and India also play a key role in strengthening bilateral relations. Both nations have a rich cultural heritage, which they strive to preserve and develop. Joint cultural events such as festivals, exhibitions, and concerts are held regularly. This contributes to better understanding and rapprochement between the peoples of the two countries. Military-technical cooperation between Russia and India is one of the key components of their relations. Russia supplies India with modern weapons and military equipment and also assists in training Indian military specialists. Joint exercises and exchange of experience also contribute to strengthening the defense potential of both countries.

For 9 years now, Mari State University, the Flagship University of the Mari El Republic and a participant in the Priority 2030 strategic academic leadership program has been actively and successfully promoting the export of educational services, developing academic mobility of students and teachers, and expanding educational and scientific interuniversity cooperation, regularly confirming the quality of Russian higher education and the status of the Mari El Republic as a point of scientific, educational and cultural integration and securing Yoshkar-Ola's title of a university city and international student capital.

Rector of Mari State University Mikhail Shvetsov:

"Yoshkar-Ola is one of the most multinational cities in Russia and the world, the number of students from different regions and countries studying in the city makes it a real university city, like Oxford, Yale, and Harvard. At the moment, more than 2,200 foreign students from 47 countries study at Mari El State University alone. Thanks to the established traditions of interethnic communication, the diversity of language groups, good ecology, moderate continental climate, developed infrastructure and compactness of the city, proximity to megalopolises and the ideal ratio of price and quality of education, affordable cost of living and land rent, a unique ecosystem for the development of intercultural communication has been created in the capital of the Mari El Republic, allowing one to effectively live, study and work without interruption from the globalization process."

Indian students are a vital part of the region's ecosystem, directly influencing its economy and tourist attractiveness. Providing them with a comfortable learning and living experience is the most important task of the university. Thus, educational programs in the specialties "General Medicine" and "Pharmacy" are implemented in English, the university cafeteria has a special menu developed for students from India, and events are regularly held to involve Indian students in the life of the university, including science. This means that the relationship between the Republic of Mari El, represented by the Mari State University, and India will continue to develop!

