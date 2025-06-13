Red Chief Brand makes a Grand Bollywood Debut with Bollywood actor Sunny Singh at the Style Icon Awards in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: Red Chief, the perfect blend of comfort, performance and bold urban style, made a grand statement at the prestigious Style Icon Awards in Mumbai. Bollywood actor Sunny Singh headlined the moment with a powerful appearance that left the audience and the internet buzzing.

Over the past few days, Mumbaikars spotted a mysterious Red Chief-branded convertible luxury car, driving across iconic city locations with a giant Red Chief Shoe box mounted on its backseat. The visual ignited curiosity and speculation across social media. At the Style Icon Awards, the mystery was finally revealed.

As the car pulled up to the red carpet, Sunny Singh stepped out from the front seat, stylishly dressed in Red Chief Sports Shoes. With cameras flashing and fans watching, he addressed the media: "Kuch dino se Mumbai mein yeh car aur yeh box sabki nazar mein tha -- sab poochh rahe the, Red Chief brand kya kar raha hai, kahan jaa raha hai? Toh guys... main unveil karta hu... Aaj ho rahi hai Red Chief ki dhamakedaar entry Style Icon Awards mein!" He added with a smile: "Aur aaj is event ka asli superstar hai -- Red Chief."

The energy continued to build as Sunny proceeded to the Red Chief Experience Zone inside the venue, where he engaged with media and fans, sharing his personal thoughts on fashion, style, and the importance of great footwear.

Mr. Rahul Sharma Sr.GM (Marketing) at Red Chief, said - Sunny Singh persona gels very well with our Red Chief brand and he is a right fit to connect with our target audience. Our association at Style Icon Award through Sunny Singh has helped our brand to make a mark amongst our fashion forward audience. The energy had reached a high point during his showstopper ramp walk, where every stride highlighted the shoe's sporty construction, signature look, and overall appeal. With signature taps, dynamic moves, and undeniable swagger, Sunny turned the ramp into a celebration of Red Chief's core identity -- power and performance with style.

Red Chief has established a robust presence in the Indian market, with extensive reach via 3,000+ multi-brand outlets, 200+ exclusive stores across 24 states, and strong online presence on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq etc. The brand delivers high-quality genuine leather footwear, sports shoes, apparel, and accessories.

Red Chief continues to redefine the Indian fashion and lifestyle space with footwear that blend legacy, innovation and style -empowering every individual to lead with confidence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)