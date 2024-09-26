Red Rose Mart Opens 3rd Store in Moinbagh Edi Bazaar, Eyes Aggressive Expansion of Over 1 Lakh Sq.ft by 2025

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 26: Red Rose Mart, a retail brand that has become synonymous with affordability and community-centric service, proudly inaugurated its third store at EDI Bazaar, Moinbagh on September 1, 2024. This latest addition to the Red Rose family marks a significant step forward in the company's ambitious expansion plans, which aim to increase its presence across Hyderabad and beyond. The inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, graced by the presence of Janab Alhaj Syed Hameed Uddin Sahab, the esteemed Chairman of R.R Group, whose leadership has been pivotal in driving the company's success. Red Rose Mart represents the company's deep commitment to providing high-quality products at prices that are accessible to all. The store offers a wide variety of goods, ranging from groceries and FMCG items to fresh produce, bakery products, and personal care essentials. It provides its customers with a range of special offers, including a minimum of 6% off on 2000 articles and a Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion on selected items. These offers are designed to provide immediate value to customers, making everyday essentials more affordable and accessible.

Red Rose Mart is dedicated to serving the needs of the lower-income segments of society, ensuring that everyone has access to the products they need without compromising on quality. This mission is at the heart of Red Rose Mart's business model, making it a beacon of inclusivity and support in the retail industry.

Looking into the future, Red Rose Mart has set its sights on an aggressive expansion plan. The company has announced its intention to expand to a total retail space of over 1 lakh sq. ft by 2025, positioning Red Rose Mart as a leading player in the Hyderabad retail market. Each new store will be strategically located to serve communities that are often overlooked by larger retail chains. By focusing on these areas, Red Rose Mart aims to bring its unique blend of affordability, quality, and customer service to even more people. This expansion is not just about growth; it's about making a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most.

Red rose mart introducing the most affordable brand in India with best quality- WIIZ Fashion

WIIZ, the casual wear brand that combines style, comfort, and affordability. It is proving that fashion doesn't have to be expensive, with a diverse range of trendy clothing available for every budget. The multiple buying options cater to different needs, making it easy for everyone to update their wardrobe. WIIZ is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible fashion, ensuring everyone can feel confident and stylish every day.

