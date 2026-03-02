Renova Hospitals Conferred with "Best Multispecialty and Cancer Hospital in Telangana" at Pride of Nation Award 2026

VMPL

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 2: Renova Hospitals has been proudly honoured with the prestigious title of "Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital in Telangana" at the grand Pride of Nation Award 2026 ceremony held at the Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Andhra Pradesh.

The distinguished award was presented by His Excellency Shri Dr.Hari Babu Kambhampati, Hon'ble Governor of Odisha, in recognition of Renova Hospitals' unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient-centric care, and groundbreaking advancements in multispeciality and cancer treatment services.

The award was received on behalf of the organization by Mr. G. V. N. Ravindranath, Group Chief Operating Officer (COO), Renova Hospitals, who expressed profound gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the institution's dedication to elevating healthcare standards across Telangana and beyond.

Renova Hospitals has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership in delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions, integrating state-of-the-art medical technology with a team of highly accomplished specialists. The institution's oncology division, in particular, has set remarkable benchmarks in precision diagnostics, advanced surgical oncology, medical oncology, and radiation therapy, significantly impacting patient outcomes.

The Pride of Nation Award 2026 brought together eminent dignitaries, healthcare leaders, industry stalwarts, and distinguished guests from across the country to celebrate excellence, innovation, and transformative contributions in various sectors.

This prestigious accolade stands as a testament to Renova Hospitals' relentless pursuit of excellence, ethical medical practices, and its enduring mission to provide world-class healthcare services with compassion and integrity.

