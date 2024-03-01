Revealing a Stylish Sustainable Future: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Introduces "Fashionabling Earth", a Unique 3D Coffee Table Book at Bharat Tex 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) proudly announces the launch of its 3D coffee table book, "Fashionabling Earth", unveiled at the prestigious Bharat Tex 2024. This creative book celebrates a decade of ABFRL's ReEarth sustainability journey, highlighting the organization's dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

"Fashionabling Earth" is more than just a book; it's an interactive experience meant to engage and inspire. The book, including interactive 3D features and fascinating pop-up images, brings sustainable stories to life. From creative design to earthy aesthetics, the book embodies ABFRL's commitment to environmental preservation. Within its pages, visitors will find updates on ABFRL's accomplishments in circularity, renewable energy, zero waste to landfill, CSR activities, and other areas. The story unfolds through engaging storytelling and visually spectacular presentations, revealing insights into ABFRL's journey to sustainability excellence.

Dr. Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd said, "Fashionabling Earth" embodies ABFRL's commitment to three pillars of sustainability: clean by-design products, sustainable operations, and inclusive communities. As India's largest pure-play fashion and lifestyle player, ABFRL is dedicated to demonstrating excellence in tackling climate change and leading the sector by example."

ABFRL's sustainability path has been marked by extraordinary achievements, from eco-friendly packaging to waste management and emission control. To enter the next phase, ABFRL confirms its commitment to incorporating sustainability into its ethos and daily operations, creating new industry norms. Looking ahead, ABFRL has high goals, including developing a net-zero built environment. ABFRL is prepared to boost its sustainability efforts over the next decade through increased efficiency, renewable energy use, and community empowerment activities. Fashionabling Earth is more than a celebration of previous successes; it demonstrates ABFRL's unwavering focus and dedication to a sustainable future.

Circularity Initiatives at Bharat Tex:

Since 2021, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) have been collaborating on a joint initiative titled 'Approaches for Circular Textiles and Apparel Industry in India'. The project, conceived under the DeveloPPP modality, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), is an industry-first initiative to promote circularity in the Indian industry. Their booklet 'UNEARTHING INNOVATION - LEADING THE WAY FOR CIRCULAR TEXTILES IN INDIA' launched at Bharat Tex compiles the knowledge generated from the Circularity Innovation Challenge conducted by GIZ India and ABFRL IN 2023. It summarizes some of the most promising textile and apparel circularity innovations in India and is a potential resource for stakeholders in the sector.

Jaypore Initiatives at Bharat Tex:

At Bharat Tex, Jaypore's space showcases a fusion of traditional Indian motifs with hand-painted terracotta arches, reflecting their support for artisans. Celebrated artisan Mohd. Kazeem Khatri demonstrates the captivating bagh print craft, known for its vibrant hues and intricate patterns. His work, recognized with national and international awards, has been exhibited globally. The space features vibrant colors, Mughal butah, and sustainable materials, aligned with Jaypore's values. Additionally, integrating innovative digital displays with their latest campaign shot with Aditi Rao Hydari called 'Reclaim your Roots' and interactive elements has enhanced the overall experience to engage with the brand's story. The overall space design reflects the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, sustainability, and Indian heritage, creating a unique and memorable environment for visitors to explore and connect with Jaypore.

Van Heusen's Digital Initiatives at Bharat Tex:

Van Heusen, India's premium fashion brand for men and women, has teamed up with Hungama's Heftyverse to introduce a groundbreaking fusion of entertainment and fashion in the virtual world. Van Heusen has been known to introduce innovations since its arrival in the Indian landscape and through this innovative partnership, the brand invites you to dive into a world of global styles and virtual fashion through Heftyverse's Avatar Customization. Now, not only can you personalize your avatars with Van Heusen outfits, but you can also flaunt your distinct style across your social media profiles.

Moreover, this unique offering not only enhances the user's appeal on the virtual platform but also enables them to share their stylized looks on social media and effortlessly purchase the look in real life through the brand's e-commerce platform.

Sustainability 3D Installation Box

This 8x8 room provides visitors with a tangible picture of the environmental effect of fashion packaging, encouraging them to explore crucial facts and numbers highlighting ABFRL's sustainability achievements.

ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of INR 12,4180 million. spanning retail space of 10.8 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2023), it is India's first billion dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

The Company has a network of 3,977 stores across approximately 33,535 multi-brand outlets with 6,723 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2023).

It has a repertoire of India's largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India's leading fashion retailer.

The Company's international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok and Galeries Lafayette.

Van Heusen Innerwear, Athleisure and Active wear is establishing itself as India's most innovative and fashionable brand. The Company's foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers 'Shantnu & Nikhil', 'Tarun Tahiliani', 'Sabyasachi' and 'House of Masaba'.

In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led 'House of D2C Brands' venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market. With a focus on Fashion & Lifestyle categories, TMRW is building a portfolio of the most loved consumer brands that tap into the significant growth potential in India and globally.

