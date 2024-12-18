Revolutionize Your Trading with BlinkX's Basket Orders

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 18: At BlinkX, every second counts for active traders. Understanding the need for speed and precision, BlinkX has introduced Basket Orders, a feature designed to streamline the trading process across Equity, Futures, Options, and Currency asset classes. This powerful tool allows traders to group multiple trades into one actionable bundle, enabling them to execute complex strategies with a single tap.

Efficient Execution Across Asset Classes

For traders who juggle multiple trades --whether setting up positions in Equity, managing derivatives in Futures, making strategic moves in Options, or balancing a Currency portfolio--Basket Orders are a game-changer. Instead of placing each order individually, traders can now pre-select and organize trades across various asset classes into a single basket. With one tap, this entire bundle of trades is executed, significantly reducing the time and mental effort required to manage multiple orders, making it one of the best stock market app feature.

Enhanced Control and Strategy Execution

Basket Orders empower traders to execute complex strategies seamlessly, providing greater control over their positions and ensuring they're always prepared to act on market changes. For instance, traders planning a market entry involving both stock and options positions can use Basket Orders to execute their strategy in one smooth action, avoiding missed trades or incorrect entries. This feature minimizes the risk of errors and enhances efficiency, especially when managing several trades at once.

Let's say you're bullish on an Index and a stock within it, but want a hedge. You can create a basket by buying an Index Future and hedging with a PUT. Then, add a buy order for the individual stock. Once your basket is set with your preferred Limit prices, just hit 'Execute' to send the order to the exchange. That's it and all your orders are placed with one simple click!

Built-In Risk Management Capabilities

The Basket Orders feature also strengthens risk management for traders. By allowing them to group trades--whether setting up stop-losses or taking profits across multiple positions--traders can instantly execute a set of trades while ensuring their risk management strategies are precisely implemented. The flexibility to bundle Equity, Futures, Options, and Currency positions together into one order simplifies the execution of diversified trading strategies, making complex transactions less stressful.

Gagan Singla, MD at BlinkX, commented, "With Basket Orders, we're giving traders the ability to act quickly and confidently across multiple asset classes. This feature is designed to remove the hassle of managing numerous trades and lets traders focus on what really matters--their strategies. BlinkX is committed to supporting traders with the tools they need to stay ahead, and Basket Orders are just one example of how we're making trading faster, smarter, and more efficient."

He added, "By enabling the execution of multiple trades in a single step, Basket Orders not only simplifies the trading process but also enhances control, accuracy, and strategic flexibility--key elements that every active trader values."

Pricing Revolutionized for Serious Traders

BlinkX has also revolutionized pricing that is made for traders. It offers flexible subscription plans across three tiers designed to cater to different trading volume needs of traders with daily brokerage-free lots of NSE F & O. The Silver plan offered for Rs. 299 for 2 months includes 100 lots/day brokerage-free. The Golden plan offered for Rs. 499 provides 1,000 lots/day brokerage-free, while the Platinum plan offered for Rs. 999 for 2 months offers 2,500 lots/day brokerage-free. It also offers 6-month plans, which are 20% discounted, while 12-month plans are 40% discounted. All plans also include brokerage-free Equity Delivery and intraday trading. This way BlinkX ensures maximum savings for traders, making it one of the most cost-effective platforms for active traders.

Platform Stability

Backed by the expertise of JM Financial, BlinkX blends innovative technology with trusted insights to empower traders to make confident and well-researched decisions. With a rating of 4.7+, BlinkX's platform stability is highly regarded, giving traders the confidence they need to rely on it for smooth, uninterrupted trading. With BlinkX demat account, we are not just shaping the future of trading; we're making sure it's a future where traders can thrive.

About BlinkX

Founded in 2022, BlinkX by JM Financial is a dynamic platform offering a suite of financial services. The company's investment portfolio includes equity, currency, derivatives, IPO, equity SIP, mutual funds, and margin funding. With its innovative subscription pricing model and a focus on enhancing the trader experience, BlinkX is changing the landscape of trading in India, making it a leading share bazaar app for traders looking for comprehensive financial solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)