Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,940, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,140 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,210 in Chennai.

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The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.

US gold prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week high as investors held back from major bets while awaiting clarity on US-Iran peace talks.

Spot gold was steady at $4,841.76 per ounce as of 0110 GMT, after hitting its highest level since April 8 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $4,866.50.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $79.87 per ounce, platinum gained 1.1 per cent to $2,127.45, and palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,596.28.

(with inputs from Reuters)