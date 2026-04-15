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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,940; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,940, according to the GoodReturns website. However, the price of silver declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,110. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,940 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,55,140 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,090.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,110, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,210 in Chennai.
                 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,260.  
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,54,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.
 
US gold prices were largely unchanged on Wednesday, hovering near a one-week high as investors held back from major bets while awaiting clarity on US-Iran peace talks.
 
Spot gold was steady at $4,841.76 per ounce as of 0110 GMT, after hitting its highest level since April 8 earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for June delivery rose 0.3 per cent to $4,866.50.
 
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $79.87 per ounce, platinum gained 1.1 per cent to $2,127.45, and palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,596.28.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)  

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Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

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