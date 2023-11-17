Revolutionizing Construction: fischer's Innovative Digital Solutions

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: In the world of construction, innovation has always been a driving force for progress. fischer, a name synonymous with excellence in fastening solutions, has been at the forefront of pioneering advancements in the construction industry for decades. With an illustrious history dating back to 1958 when the company introduced the patented plastic expansion plug, fischer has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in construction technology. Today, as the Managing Director of fischer India, Mayank Kalra puts it, fischer offers a comprehensive range of connected products and digital solutions that are transforming the way we plan, construct, and operate buildings.

1. fischer BauBot: Automation in construction

One of fischer's standout innovations is the fischer BauBot, a marvel of automation in construction. This fully automated robot is a game-changer in the construction industry. It creates drill holes and installs fischer's fixing solutions in walls, floors, and ceilings with unparalleled precision. When combined with a digital building plan, the BauBot enables near-complete automation and documentation of construction site processes. The benefits are manifold - increased work efficiency, reduced errors, time savings, and lighter workloads for installers, all of which ultimately ensure the project's success.

2. fischer Construction Monitoring: Intelligent, connected fixing technology

fischer also leads the way in intelligent, connected fixing technology with its Construction Monitoring cloud module. This multiple award-winning solution allows for the monitoring of prestressing forces in fastenings together with sensor-integrated hardware products like SensorAnchor and SensorDisc. With just a tap on a smartphone, the prestressing force of various bolt connections can be monitored and tracked, ensuring the safety and longevity of structures. This real-time data improves maintenance efficiency, sustainability, and safety significantly.

3. fischer BIM solutions: Digital and real elements become one

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is another area where fischer excels. Their BIM services include digital twins of relevant fischer products and systems, creating a seamless integration of digital and real elements. fischer supports customers with selecting, designing, and modelling fixing and system solutions, providing tailor-made solutions to meet specific project requirements. fischer's Field to BIM services facilitate surveying, modelling, and as-built documentation, offering a 3D representation of existing structures. BIM to Field Support ensures that planning data seamlessly transitions from a BIM model to the actual construction site, all aided by cutting-edge technology like the BauBot robot.

4. Digital tools for selecting and using products

Efficiency in construction is further enhanced by fischer's digital tools for selecting and using products. The FiXperience software allows for precise and efficient planning of fixing solutions for entire projects or individual applications. Available both as an online browser version and a desktop version, it complies with international design standards and standards. Additionally, fischer's FiXperience Online Suite introduces the Finite Element Method (FEM) module, enabling the quick and accurate verification of base plate stiffness and anchor force calculations.

To make their solutions accessible anytime, anywhere, fischer offers the fischer PRO app for Android and iOS devices. This app provides valuable information and functions, such as a product advisor, installation reports, and mortar quantity calculators. Customers can also interact directly with fischer Application Engineers through the app, further streamlining the decision-making process.

For effective communication and project management on construction sites, fischer introduces the Craftnote tradespeople app, adding another layer of digitalization to their extensive range of services.

5. fischer Construction Engineering GmbH: Integrated fastening expertise

In their relentless pursuit of innovation, fischer has integrated their expertise into fischer Construction Engineering GmbH, a subsidiary that specializes in design, BIM modeling, CAD, fire protection, and services. This integration enhances efficiency, safety, and precision in construction, cementing fischer's position as a leader in the industry.

The fischer Group of Companies, headquartered in Waldachtal in Germany's northern Black Forest, generated sales of 1.14 billion euro in 2022 with a worldwide staff of 5,600 employees. The family-owned company operates 51 subsidiaries in 39 countries and exports to more than 120 countries. It includes the five divisions: fischer fixing systems, fischer Automotive, fischertechnik, fischer Consulting and fischer Electronic Solutions.

fischer fixing systems is the technological market leader in key areas of fixing technology. fischer offers products that deliver technical perfection to a wide range of customers, from do-it-yourselfers to tradespeople to key account partners.

fischer Automotive manufactures high-quality parts for vehicle interiors. The company is highly competent in the plastics processing segment and is an important partner for the automotive industry. Its range of products includes air vents, cup holders, trays and multi-function components.

With its construction kits, fischertechnik is active in both the toymaking and the educational sector. fischertechnik is one of the last remaining toy makers to exclusively develop and produce in Germany.

fischer Consulting evolved from the competence developed in the company itself, which includes the fischer ProcessSystem with its central aim of permanent improvement for the ultimate benefit of the customer. fischer Consulting advises small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies and major companies on their path towards lean and efficient processes.

fischer Electronic Solutions develops and manufactures electronic solutions including product and system developments based on the latest technology as well as custom production orders processed in the company's own production facilities. As an experienced provider of development and production services for custom systems such as multi-touch solutions made of glass and the corresponding controller units, fischer Electronic Solutions forms the perfect link between the customer and the final product.

For more information, please visit www.fischer.in.

