Revolutionizing Nutritional Outreach: Akshaya Patra's New Hi-tech Kitchen in Mangalore Sets a New Benchmark in Social Welfare

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 4: The Akshaya Patra Foundation, renowned for its dedication to eradicating hunger among school children, marks a monumental milestone with the inauguration of its transformative kitchen facility in Mangalore, Karnataka. This initiative stands as a testament to innovation, community involvement, and a commitment to the greater good.

The occasion was graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Shri Shri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, of Jagadguru Sri Madhwaachaarya Moola Mahaa Samsthaanam, Puthige Matha, Udupi; Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice-Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation and Tathwdarshan Swamiju, Gurukul In charge, Kodachadri. The evnt was graced by Gunakara Ram Das, Presiddent, ISKCON, Mangalore Sathish Naik, President, Meremajalu Grama Panchayath, Radhakrishna Tantri, Vice President, Amunje Grama Panchayath,

Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, "The launch of our latest kitchen in Mangalore marks a significant stride for The Akshaya Patra Foundation, deeply reflecting our commitment to children's welfare and community engagement. We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, whose guidance has been instrumental in this achievement. Echoing the compassionate spirit of the late Dr V Ravichandran, we pledge to continue our mission of serving the divine through nourishing the hungry. A heartfelt thank you to Vijay & Shama Kedia, GT Foundation, and Diya Systems (Mangalore) Pvt. Ltd. for being pivotal partners in our journey towards a world where no child is deprived of a hearty meal."

Boasting an unparalleled capacity to produce 25,000 nutritious meals each day, this avant-garde kitchen serves as a cornerstone for the education and well-being of children across 165 schools, including 124 government and 41 government-aided institutions. It stands not just as a testament to technological advancement and efficiency but as a symbol of hope and commitment to our children's future.

As this kitchen springs into action, it transforms into more than a culinary hub; it embodies a beacon of hope, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for countless young minds. This inauguration is not just a milestone but a leap forward in nourishing the dreams and aspirations of the next generation.

In the inaugural speech reveered Sri Sri Sugunendra Swamij, Puthige Mutt said, "For many years, the Akshaya Patra Foundation has been conducting the noble service of distributing Krishna's prasadam to children through its school meal program. Through the foundation, midday meals reach 23 lakh individuals across the country, making it a commendable initiative. The act of providing nutritious food by Akshaya Patra contributes to the spiritual well-being of children, as supported by ISKCON's ongoing efforts. This successful initiative, especially in rural areas, deserves applause. Wishing continued success for the global distribution of Krishna's prasadam through ISKCON."

"It's truly a remarkable moment for us," reflects Chanchalapathi Dasa, Vice-Chairman of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, to see our Mangalore kitchen transforming into a hub of culinary innovation. This is much more than a facility upgrade; it embodies our relentless pursuit of innovation, our commitment to sustainable practices, and our deep-rooted dedication to uplifting the community. Each meal that comes out of this kitchen is a step towards realizing our dream of a hunger-free future, shining a light of hope and nourishment for countless children.

Gunakara Rama Dasa, President - Bangalore, Mangalore, and Bellary, said, "Embarking on a transformative journey, The Akshaya Patra Foundation proudly inaugurates its groundbreaking kitchen in Mangalore, Karnataka, a testament to our commitment to eradicating hunger among school children. With a capacity to produce 15,000 nutritious meals daily, this facility is the largest CSR program in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru. Grateful for the support of the Government of Karnataka, the central government, and our esteemed patrons and donors, this initiative stands as a beacon of hope for the future of our children. Our culinary diversity, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to the Sustainable Development Goals reflect our unwavering mission to nourish young minds and build a brighter, more nourishing future."

At the heart of this transformative initiative lies the kitchen's impressive culinary diversity, a true testament to our commitment to nutrition and well-being. Every week, the menu bursts with a rich variety of dishes, from the traditional flavors of rice and sambar to the delightful sweetness of payasam. This diverse culinary spread is meticulously designed to ensure that the children enjoy a balanced and wholesome diet.

Akshaya Patra is actively contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Solar power systems are integrated to generate hot water for cooking, reducing the facility's carbon footprint. Infrared burners powered by clean LPG enhance cooking efficiency, while plans for CNG usage are on the horizon. Moreover, the forthcoming Upflow Anaerobic Floating filter based ETP is all geared towards minimizing environmental impact while maximizing efficiency.

This ambitious project is more than just a facility; it's a reflection of The Akshaya Patra Foundation's enduring commitment to nurturing young minds. It symbolizes our collective effort in fostering community participation, promoting healthy eating habits, and advancing sustainable practices in our journey towards a brighter, more nourishing future.

Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit implementing partner for the Government of India's flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan. Its programme is based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with various governments, corporates, philanthropic donors, and well-wishers. Akshaya Patra strives to ensure children's access to nutrition by providing them hot, hygienic, and safe mid-day meals in government and aided schools every day. The programme positively impacts children's education by improving their enrolment, attendance, retention, and concentration.

The Foundation feeds over 2 million children in 22,367 schools through its 67 kitchens across 15 states and 2 UTs of India, making it the world's largest NGO-run school feeding programme.

For more details: www.akshayapatra.org.

