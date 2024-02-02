Revolutionizing Technical Education: CADMECH Engineering's Journey of Excellence

VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 2: In Pune, Maharashtra, a pioneering venture embarked on a mission in 1997. What began as V-Ramp Systems later evolved into the formidable CADMECH Engineering Pvt. Ltd., a distinguished Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter of Educational and Lab equipment.

CADMECH is currently under the leadership of Prakash A. Sulakhe, who has 27 years of professional experience and is a highly skilled individual in strategic management, customer-centric decision-making, vendor development, and team collaboration. His journey started as an Electronics Engineer in 1993, progressing to lead Integration projects of Special Purpose Machines (SPM) from 1996 to 2001. In 2001, he co-established V-ramp Systems, later contributing to the inception of Sinewave Engineering Pvt. Ltd. in 2007, aiming to create next-generation engineers. Presently he is the Director of Sinewave Engineering Pvt. Ltd. and CADMECH Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

The company's inception marked a turning point in the sphere of technical education. V-Ramp Systems introduced a series of cutting-edge learning equipment that swiftly garnered acclaim from technical education institutions. The overwhelming success led to the formation of the B. J. Engineering Company in 2000, exclusively serving Defence Department customers and industrial clients. Eventually, the amalgamation of these entities resulted in the birth of CADMECH Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

At the core of CADMECH's success is its unwavering commitment to innovation and engineering excellence. The Research & Development team, comprising skilled engineers, relentlessly works on pioneering products, exploring new applications, and ensuring reliable performance. Their dedication extends to optimizing manufacturing processes and actively seeking client feedback to enhance product and service quality continually.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technical education, CADMECH emerged as a frontrunner, especially with the advent of the new millennium. The extensive range of computerized products under the brand "CADMECH" has made it the preferred choice for technical education equipment. The mission of CADMECH is clear - to provide users with genuine value for their equipment investment through a blend of value engineering, dedicated service support, and consistently superior performance.

CADMECH is not just a name; it's a symbol of quality and reliability. The company manufactures and exports CNC Trainers, Educational Trainers, and Test Rigs tailored for Engineering and Polytechnic Colleges & ITIs. Their collaboration with DRDO laboratories and Defence units underscores their commitment to developing indigenous testing equipment for diverse applications. Moreover, CAD Mech stands out by offering cost-effective and dependable slutions for automation.

What sets CADMECH apart is not just the accuracy of their lab equipment but also the unwavering consistency in performance. Renowned engineering colleges across India testify to the excellence of CADMECH's products. The company's support doesn't end with delivering exceptional equipment; a dedicated team of engineers ensures proactive assistance, underscoring their commitment to delivering quality output.

CADMECH offers all products with dated and contemporary technology, keeping in view the current and future needs for skill development and employment generation.

The evolution in Industrial Automation Technology must be passed on to the next generations through practical means. CADMECH stands as a pioneer, developing and establishing Automation Technology in Manufacturing labs, complete with IoT and AR-VR facilities. These include CAD-CAM Incubation labs, Computerized Integrated Manufacturing Labs, Flexible Manufacturing Systems, and state-of-the-art Industry 4.0 setups. CADMECH, with its proprietary technology, stands as a unique and committed initiative towards the next generation and the educational industry. It ensures that the advancements in automation are not just embraced but actively incorporated into the educational landscape.

