RICS SBE Sets the Standard in Built Environment Education

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): India's built environment sector is booming and with this growth comes a demand for skilled professionals. In recognition of this need, RICS School of Built Environment (RICS SBE), Amity University emerged as a leader in providing top-tier education for this vital industry. For students aspiring to excel in the fields of real estate, infrastructure, and construction management, the institution stands out as a beacon of excellence, offering a comprehensive and industry-relevant academic experience.

Each year, the institution attracts top global and national organisations for campus placements, providing students with a plethora of career options. The institution's strong industry connections ensure that graduates are well-positioned to secure lucrative job offers, with the highest package reaching an impressive 32 LPA. RICS SBE is India's first and only institution with RICS and PMI-GAC accreditation, setting the standard for built environment education in the country. This accreditation underscores the institution's reputation and recognition in the eyes of employers, giving students a much-needed competitive advantage.

Students also benefit from a tech-integrated curriculum that equips them with the latest tools and skills demanded by the industry. From Autodesk Revit to Building Information Modelling (BIM), students are prepared to tackle real-world challenges with confidence. The learning experience at RICS SBE goes beyond the classroom, with opportunities for guest lectures, student exchange programs, boot camps, leadership series, competitions, and site visits. RICS SBE students graduate with an industry-focused skillset, practical experience, and RICS credentials. This advantage translates into a steeper career curve and a quicker path to higher positions. As a result, many of the institution's alumni are currently driving the industry and holding key roles in leading companies like Sobha Realty, CBRE, JLL, Anarock, Lodha Group, etc.

The faculty at RICS SBE comprises seasoned professionals and industry experts who bring real-world insights into the classroom. Students benefit from their wealth of knowledge and experience, gaining valuable insights that will serve them well in their careers.

With admissions for the current session now open, aspiring students can join a community of ambitious individuals dedicated to shaping the future of the built environment industry. Interested students can visit the official site for admissions details and fill out the application form. RICS SBE stands as an excellence in built environment education.

With its global placement opportunities, unmatched accreditation, cutting-edge curriculum, hands-on learning experience, and expert faculty, RICS SBE is the ideal choice for students seeking to excel in the dynamic and rewarding fields of real estate and construction management. (ANI)