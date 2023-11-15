Rise Infraventures Achieves a Valuation of Over Rs 250 Crores

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 15: Rise Infraventures, a Gurugram-based leading real estate consultancy firm with a strong presence in north and west India, announced that it has achieved a valuation of over Rs 250 crores.

The company had undertaken an ambitious expansion plan last year. It extended its footprint in western India and opened a new office in Mumbai and Delhi. Besides, it has also shifted its corporate headquarters in Gurugram to the prestigious 5-Star Hyatt Regency.

"This valuation is based on the company's robust performance in the luxury realty segment and the massive expansion in customer base within an extremely short period since its formation," says Sachin Gawri, CEO and Founder, Rise Infraventures Limited.

"We are strategically focused on widening our customer base and providing best-in-class services to them. This incredible valuation will help Rise Infraventures further consolidate its position in the segment," says Shantanu Gambhir, MD, Rise infraventures Limited.

The announcement comes at the heels of one of the most significant upsurges in the sale of luxury properties in major metro cities. The company has also leveraged its services while consolidating its leadership position in the luxury segment.

Rise Infraventures Limited works exclusively in the high-end segment, both residential and commercial. The firm boasts more than 15,000 clients in residential and commercial spaces.

