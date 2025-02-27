Rising Demand for 1 & 2 BHK Luxury Apartments in Mumbai's prime micro market Dadar and Shivaji Park

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: The demand for 1 & 2 BHK luxury apartments in Mumbai is witnessing a significant surge, driven by changing lifestyle preferences, increasing urbanisation, and the need for premium living in prime locations. With a growing segment of young professionals, MSME owners, and nuclear families seeking compact yet luxurious homes, areas like Dadar and Shivaji Park have emerged as the top choices for homebuyers looking for comfort and investment potential.

Smaller units are popular as they have more resale value and a host of other advantages and in the real estate market, 2-BHK homes are more preferred. In cities like Mumbai where space commands a premium, well-designed and luxurious 1 and 2-BHK homes are now seeing increasing demand. The hotspots in Mumbai which are seeing surge in demand for luxurious and 1 and 2-BHKs are Dadar, Shivaji Park, where home address is now become a status symbol. These areas in South Mumbai are seeing increased demand for small but luxurious homes bundled with all amenities that too matching the budgets.

The area in and around Dadar and Shivaji Park which being the heart of the city offers a rare combination of luxury and accessibility, making it an ideal choice for buyers looking to upgrade their lifestyle with a home in South Mumbai. These smaller luxurious 1 & 2 BHK residences in prime locations continue to soar, and developer like Viyaara Realty is poised to meet this growing need.

''The demand for 1 & 2 BHK luxurious residences in prime locations is on the rise and considering the luxury element Viyaara Realty has introduced South Mumbai's first development which boasts Mumbai's only 1 & 2 BHK residences with an approx. 11-feet floor-to-floor height, creating an expansive and luxurious living experience,'' said Priyanka Jindal Gupta, Advisor, Viyaara Realty.

A landmark Development in the making is a pure residential project designed for modern urban dwellers. The project promises unparalleled value and comfort, offering meticulously planned 1 BHK (445 sq. ft.) and 2 BHK (650 & 720 sq. ft.) configurations. The pricing ranges from approximately Rs 2.3 crore to Rs 4 crore for 1 & 2BHKs respectively, catering to discerning buyers seeking a high-end lifestyle at an accessible price point.

''This project will redefine luxury in smaller configurations for the very first time for homes in the locale Dadar and Shivaji Park. As demand continues to rise, owning a luxury 1 & 2 BHK apartment in a prime location is no longer just a lifestyle choice, but a smart investment for the future, '' added Priyanka.

The project offers premium living ensuring stunning backside sea views of the western waterfront and the Eastern Bay (Nava Sheva). Unmatched connectivity and most strategic and historically rich locations, Dadar offers seamless connectivity to major business hubs across the city.

As major infrastructure projects reshape Mumbai's landscape, Dadar has become the city's main transport hub. These projects include the Mumbai Coastal Road linking South Mumbai to Bandra easy access from Dadar to Atal Setu to reach Navi Mumbai and Pune, the Worli-Bandra Sea Link, and the underground metro from Worli, Acharya Atre Chowk to Siddhivinayak. Better connections to key business areas and suburbs have made homes in Dadar more desirable small 1 & 2 BHK units that appeal to cost-conscious buyers.

In Mumbai where time is precious, home seekers now value being close to the best transport networks making Dadar a sought-after place to live. With quick links to all parts of Mumbai and beyond, having a home in the stretch from Worli to Prabhadevi to Dadar-Shivaji Park and Mahim offers more than just a place to stay it provides unmatched ease, a new form of luxury in Mumbai. Secondly, the proximity to railway stations, metro connectivity, and arterial roads ensures reduced commute times and enhanced daily living.

The project being at a walkable distance from Shivaji Park offers amenities and sustainable design to enhance the urban lifestyle, smart and sustainable homes equipped with premium amenities, including a club gym, open party area, multipurpose hall for children, and dedicated parking spaces. These features ensure an unmatched living experience, fostering a balance of comfort, convenience, and sustainability.

''Strategic location with high resale value, Dadar, Shivaji Park remains one of the most sought-after locations in Mumbai, known for its high resale value, seamless connectivity, and vibrant social infrastructure. With easy access to commercial hubs, top-tier educational institutions, and recreational spaces, this project is positioned as an ideal investment choice,'' added Manoj Paliwal, Director, Viyaara Realty

The Dadar and Shivaji Park area, at the city's core, gives buyers a unique mix of luxury and easy access. This makes it a great choice for those who want to level up their lifestyle with a South Mumbai home. These smaller fancy 1 & 2 BHK homes in prime spots keep gaining popularity. Viyaara Realty aims to meet this growing demand.

A strong legacy of excellence backed by seasoned promoters with a stellar track record of delivering 15 luxury developments spanning 4 million sq. ft. in Mumbai, Viyaara 's project is a testament to quality and innovation. With a perfect mix of heritage charm and modern conveniences, Dadar and Shivaji Park continue to be among Mumbai's most desirable residential destinations. Investing in a home here is not just about ownership it's about securing a premium lifestyle with long-term benefits. With its unbeatable combination of luxury, location, and investment potential, this project will redefine urban living in Mumbai. RERA completion is targeted for 2028-2029, ensuring a well-planned and structured development for future homeowners.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)