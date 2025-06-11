'Rising Rajasthan' Partnership Conclave 2025 will draw a bigger canvas of partnerships, showcase state's business reforms and socio-economic impact

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 11: The Industries Department of the Government of Rajasthan is going to organize 'Rising Rajasthan' Partnership Conclave 2025 on December 11-12. The Partnership Conclave, under the hugely successful 'Rising Rajasthan' banner, comes as a follow-up of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 held last year that facilitated the signing of investment proposals worth INR 35 lakh crore.

Going beyond sharing updates on the implementation of MoUs signed during the summit, the 2-day conclave will showcase state's achievements and its development agenda, socio-economic impact of the investments and also facilitate dialogues with global thought leaders across domains like emerging technology trends, innovations, and their impact on global trade and supply chains. The Partnership Conclave will also have a special flavour of showcasing and exploring partnerships with a large number of entrepreneurs & startups in private and public domains.

The economic reforms being ushered in by Rajasthan along with the launch of pro-business policies will also be showcased during the 2-day conclave.

More significantly, the conclave will also facilitate the government-private tie-ups/partnerships on a series of investible projects under various departments of the Government of Rajasthan. The partnerships will be facilitated between government departments and investors across sectors ranging from infrastructure, utility services, mining, Information Technology, deep-tech, skilling, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) and GCC (Global Capability Centre) to social sectors like health, education, and nutrition among others.

Shri Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Government of Rajasthan speaking about the significance of the Partnership Conclave, said, "The Partnership Conclave is a great opportunity to bring at the forefront the state's agenda for economic growth & key measures and reforms undertaken to promote ease of doing business in the state. The partnerships on investible projects has the potential to promote faster growth and bring a turnaround in public services, enhance accountability & promote efficient resource utilization.

The Industries Department, that successfully organized the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, is in the final stage of chalking out the agenda and various events for the successor event under the 'Rising Rajasthan' banner. Recently, Shri Sharma also chaired a meeting to review the preparations being done by the Industries Department for the 2-day conclave.

It is worth noting that in the run-up to the investment summit held from 9-11 December 2024 under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, the government had exchanged record investment proposals worth INR 35 lakh crore. At the IMPACT 1.0 event held in March this year, the government had announced that the grounding of MoUs worth INR 3.08 lakh crore has already commenced in the state.

