RISM announces scholarship for top 20% students across its five courses

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 14: Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM), an internationally linked and industry-aligned institution, announces scholarship for top 20% students across its courses in B.Tech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence (60 seats), B.Tech in Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design and Technologies) (60 seats), B.Tech in Electronics & Computer Engineering (60 seats), B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering (60 seats) and Bachelor of Business Administration (60 seats). Eligible students in each program are entitled to an 80% scholarship on the applicable tuition fee.

Designed to deliver interdisciplinary education in STEM and Management, with a knowledge partnership with the University at Albany (State University of New York), RISM prepares students for the evolving demands of the future workforce. Its programmes are offered through the School of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, School of Aerospace Engineering and School of Business, combining academic rigour with experiential learning, industry-sponsored Centres of Excellence, internships, research, entrepreneurship support and global learning opportunities. The curriculum will equip students with the technical expertise, analytical thinking and leadership capabilities needed to thrive in emerging industries. Partnership with University at Albany (State University of New York) offers joint design and joint delivery of the programmes.

All programmes at RISM follow a fully residential model, providing students with a holistic learning environment supported by sports, cultural activities, wellness initiatives and life skills development alongside academic learning. RISM will commence academic operations from a transit campus in Yelahanka in August 2026, with the main campus expected to be fully operational by September 2027. The university's main residential campus is being developed in Bengaluru's Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) near Devanahalli.

About RISM

Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM) is a greenfield institution focused on STEM and Management education, conceived as a forward-looking centre for academic excellence. Established by the Ramaiah Group, RISM is designed to serve students seeking high-quality, globally relevant learning experiences. In knowledge partnership with State University of New York at Albany in the United States, the institution offers globally benchmarked programmes that are innovative, industry-driven, and aligned with evolving professional landscapes. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, innovation, global exposure, and deep industry engagement, RISM is committed to developing future-ready graduates equipped with the skills, perspective, and adaptability required in a dynamic global economy.

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