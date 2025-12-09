Rite Water Emerges as Fast-Growing Solar Pump Player, Contributes 2,497 Installations to Maharashtra's Guinness World Record

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: In a historic feat that has put Maharashtra on the global clean-energy map, Mahavitaran (MSEDCL) has officially entered the Guinness World Records by installing an astonishing 45,911 solar agricultural pumps in just 30 days under the state's flagship "Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump" scheme. Amid this extraordinary achievement, one name has risen rapidly through the ranks: Nagpur-headquartered cleantech company Rite Water Solutions.

Though Rite Water entered the solar pumping segment less than two years ago, it delivered 2,497 installations during the record-breaking month, placing it comfortably among the top ten contributors to this landmark initiative.

The company's meteoric rise has caught the attention of industry watchers. Rite Water has already surpassed 25,000 solar pump installations across Maharashtra and Rajasthan, establishing itself as one of the fastest-scaling players in a highly competitive sector.

"This Guinness World Record is a testament to the collective resolve of the Maharashtra government, MSEDCL, farmers, and every implementing partner," said Abhijeet Gaan, Founder and Managing Director of Rite Water Solutions. "We are proud to have played a meaningful role in such a short timeframe. For us, solar-powered irrigation is far more than a renewable energy intervention; it is a powerful tool that is transforming rural livelihoods, eliminating electricity and diesel costs, and bringing income stability to thousands of farming families."

The solar pumps deployed under the scheme deliver reliable daytime irrigation without dependence on erratic grid supply, wipe out recurring electricity bills, eliminate diesel expenses, boost crop productivity, and significantly reduce wear and tear on rural feeders and transformers. Engineers and field teams worked round-the-clock across remote and dispersed villages to meet the aggressive 30-day target, often under challenging terrain and logistical conditions.

Beyond its immediate benefit to farmers, the programme carries deep financial significance for distribution companies. By shifting agricultural load to decentralized solar solutions, DISCOMs substantially lower power purchase costs, reduce transmission and distribution losses, and ease the strain on an already overburdened rural grid. Analysts view the initiative as a strategic win-win that strengthens both farmer economics and the financial health of power utilities.

Rite Water's broader vision extends well beyond solar pumps. With a strong existing footprint in drinking water purification, wastewater treatment, and rural IoT platforms serving over 25,000 villages, the company is evolving into an integrated rural technology provider. Gaan added that Rite Water is gearing up to enter additional states and bundle complementary solutions such as smart water management, remote monitoring, and predictive maintenance to create even greater value for rural communities.

The Guinness World Record has been hailed as a milestone moment for India's clean energy movement. As the country accelerates agricultural solarisation through national and state-level schemes, innovative and agile companies like Rite Water are poised to play a pivotal role in delivering scalable, high-quality, decentralized energy solutions to the last mile.

With demand for solar pumping set to surge in the coming years, Rite Water's proven execution capability and rapid growth trajectory position it firmly among the rising stars of India's rural clean-energy ecosystem.

