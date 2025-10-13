RMC Switchgears sees over 110% Year-on-Year Growth in H1 Sales for FY 2025-26, driven by strong Solar EPC performance

PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13: RMC Switchgears Limited announced its unaudited sales for the first half of the financial year 2025-26 (April to September) at ₹221 crore, compared with ₹105 crore in the corresponding period of FY2024-25, representing a year-on-year growth of over 110%.

This robust performance was primarily driven by strong traction in the Solar EPC segment, which contributed approximately ₹114 crore to the top line, followed by Electrical EPC and Electrical Products, which contributed ₹57 crore and ₹50 crore, respectively.

The strong momentum in the Solar EPC business further reinforces the strategic importance of the Company's upcoming Solar Module Manufacturing Plant, which will provide a reliable and cost-efficient supply base. Once operational, the plant is expected to enhance project execution capabilities and improve the overall margin profile.

The performance reflects progress across the company's core business segments and provides a firmer base for execution in the second half. As of 30th September 2025, the Company has a projects/orders/LOAs pipeline of ₹825 crore to execute across the next ~12 months.

During the second quarter of FY2026, the company also completed its proof of concept (POC) for its Pulse Box, an intelligent low-tension power distribution system designed to enhance grid safety, deter electricity theft and help reduce technical losses. The Pulse Box forms part of RMC's smart distribution roadmap. Further deployment of this innovative solution will hinge on utility acceptance and approvals, field performance and commercial arrangements.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Ankit Agrawal, CEO and Whole-Time Director of RMC Switchgears Limited, said: "RMC's first-half performance reflects disciplined execution across our core segments and improved traction from the Solar EPC Segment. We have deepened our engineering capabilities, strengthened project planning, and optimized project turnaround times, which together are enhancing delivery reliability for our customers. As these operational improvements compound, we are building stronger references and a more defensible market position. This will support quality order inflow and sustained growth while we remain focused on prudent capital allocation and governance."

About RMC Switchgears Limited:

RMC Switchgears is a prominent player in the electrical infrastructure solutions sector, specialising in the manufacture of electrical enclosures designed to prevent electrical theft and enhance safety by reducing the risk of electrocution. The Company has built a strong reputation in the smart meter enclosure market, actively supporting utilities across India through initiatives such as the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). RMC's offerings span manufacturing, installation, and Operations & Maintenance (O & M), making

it a reliable partner for AMISPs, utilities, and state entities as India modernises its power distribution networks. Additionally, RMC is positioning itself to participate in the ₹9 trillion investments planned by the Government of India for the transmission sector through its EPC model.

RMC's foray into renewable energy is a natural progression. The company is contributing to India's clean energy goals by leveraging its expertise in electrical infrastructure. The Company is expanding into solar EPC, green energy projects, and IPP solutions. RMC is also pursuing backward integration with a proposed 1 GW solar module manufacturing plant to strengthen its position in the sector, aligning with India's vision to reduce import dependencies and promote local manufacturing.

Complementing its legacy business, RMC is also advancing into water management infrastructure by integrating advanced technologies like IoT. Through high-value, customised solutions for DISCOMs, RMC continues to enhance efficiency, reduce losses, and support India's power security objectives, reinforcing its role as a key contributor to the nation's sustainable infrastructure development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)