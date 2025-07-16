Rorr EZ Now on Amazon as Oben Electric Expands Digital EV Sales Strategy

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16: Oben Electric, India's leading homegrown and R & D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has announced the availability of its widely popular city commuter electric motorcycle, Rorr EZ, on Amazon. The move marks a significant step in Oben Electric's strategy to leverage e-commerce as a growth engine for scaling EV adoption across India.

With this launch, Oben Electric combines the scale of e-commerce with the trust of an established platform to make EV ownership more accessible, especially for digitally native and first-time EV buyers. The Rorr EZ is now available for booking on Amazon in two variants, 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh priced at ₹1,19,999 and ₹1,29,999 respectively, inclusive of a ₹20,000 offer on the original price.

This digital foray is part of Oben Electric's broader expansion strategy, integrating a rapidly growing showroom network with an agile online presence. The integration with Amazon allows the brand to tap into a broader demographic of digitally savvy, value-conscious, and convenience-driven customers, as e-commerce is rapidly reshaping automotive retail.

Commenting on the development, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said, "Making Rorr EZ available on Amazon is a strategic move to align with the evolving purchase behaviour of Indian consumers. As consumers increasingly turn to online platforms for major purchases, e-commerce gives us a direct and trusted channel to reach them. The launch of Rorr EZ on Amazon reflects our intent to make EV adoption convenient and widespread, especially among first-time electric two-wheeler buyers."

Purpose-built for city riders, the Rorr EZ is designed to deliver a high-performance, comfortable, and stylish riding experience. Built on Oben's proprietary ARX platform, it offers agile handling, strong structural stability, and enhanced ride comfort across varied urban conditions. With a top speed of 95 km/h, acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and best-in-class torque of 52 Nm, the Rorr EZ blends performance with practicality. It delivers an IDC-certified range of up to 175 km and supports fast charging. The motorcycle is powered by Oben's in-house developed LFP battery technology, offering twice the battery life, 50% greater heat resistance, and real-world dependability tailored for Indian roads and weather conditions. The Rorr EZ also features advanced connectivity and rider assistance technologies including Geo-Fencing, Theft Protection, Unified Brake Assist (UBA), and Drive Assist System (DAS). Available in four striking colours, Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White, the Rorr EZ delivers a visually bold presence while catering to the tastes of modern riders.

To further reinforce long-term ownership assurance, Oben Electric is offering the Protect 8/80 battery warranty plan at just ₹9,999, which provides coverage for eight years or 80,000 kilometres, with full transferability. This reflects the brand's commitment to durability, trust, and long-term value.

Oben Electric also aims to expand its footprint to over 150 showrooms across 50+ cities, each equipped with dedicated service centers, by the end of this financial year. With its latest digital retail expansion, Oben Electric continues to push the boundaries of how EVs are discovered, experienced, and adopted in India. The availability of Rorr EZ on Amazon signals a new chapter in customer-centric innovation and reaffirms the company's ambition to make sustainable mobility both aspirational and accessible for all.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)