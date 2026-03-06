Roslin: Secret Stories: A gripping slow-burn mystery that keeps you guessing until end

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], March 6: Roslin: Secret Stories is a slow-paced, captivating series that is perfect for binge-watchers who enjoy mystery thrillers. It skillfully combines storytelling, acting, music, and cinematography, creating an experience that will leave the audience curious, thrilled, and fully satisfied. The series's show runner, Jeethu Joseph, is the brain behind the Drishyam film series, which is itself promising a seat-edge thriller.

The plot centres around a 17-year-old girl named Roslin, portrayed by Sanjana Dipu, who is popular as a character Mulla from the Malayalam movie Moothon. The story begins with her loving family, who run a farmhouse in the high range. Her father, John, is played by actor Vineeth, and her mother, Sobha, is portrayed by Meena, both of whom marked a remarkable performance.

Roslin is struggling with the trauma of losing her brother. As a bookworm, she enjoys spending time with her books and her cat, Kitty, who was her brother's favourite. Reading transports her to a world of mysteries, where she tries to distinguish between reality and nightmares. In this world, she encounters a mysterious man with green eyes, and soon she begins to feel his presence in her everyday life; it seems he follows her wherever she goes.

Eventually, nightmares of a mysterious stalker with green eyes appeared in her real life. This green-eyed man, named Jerry and played by Hakim Shahjahan, quickly becomes part of her family dynamic. As the story unfolds, Roslin embarks on an investigation to uncover Jerry's true identity, pulling the audience along in her quest for the truth.

The brilliance of the writing and storytelling is unveiled in an unexpected climax, which feels like the perfect finishing touch to an already captivating tale.

The series is directed by Sumesh Nandakumar. It also marks the screenwriting debut of popular Malayalam lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar. Music composed by Vishnu Shyam, Cinematography handled by PM Unnikrishnan, Editing by Riyas K Badhar and Sound Design by Fazal A Backer.

The Psychological thriller, drama, and mystery genre series premiered on JioHotstar. The six-episode series has a running time of around 30 minutes per episode.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/XSGhAjtYefM?si=9C9qbsnj7W8R97Qu

