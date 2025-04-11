Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water Set to Bring the Best of Cricket Gaming to Mumbai Comic Con 2025

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11: As the cricket season in India continues in full swing, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is set to take it to the next level by bringing the best of cricket gaming to Mumbai Comic Con Taking place on April 12-13, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, this marks a significant step for the brand as they integrate into the esports sector.

As part of this unique activation, RCPDW will set up an exclusive Cricket Gaming Zone at the NODWIN Gaming Arena in Comic Con, allowing attendees to step up to the crease and experience cricket gaming like never before. Attendees will get the chance to play World Cricket Championship 3 on mobile, Cricket 24 on PlayStation 5, and step into an immersive VR Cricket Experience.

Adding to the excitement, the booth will also host some of India's biggest gaming influencers for meet-and-greet sessions and exhibition matches, bringing fans closer to their favorite personalities.

Varun Koorichh, Vice President - Marketing & Portfolio Head, Diageo India, "Comic Con represents the convergence of pop culture, creativity and community - making it the perfect platform to engage with a generation that's bold, expressive and constantly rewriting the rules. Gaming and esports are no longer fringe passions; they're central to how young India builds identity, connection and culture. Our presence at Comic Con through Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to sports. Just as we've seen boldness on the cricket field, we're now witnessing it in the digital arenas of gaming. This is not just about entering a new category - it's about supporting the rise of new-age gamers, championing a cultural shift and being part of a bold new chapter in India's sporting evolution."

As the city's biggest pop-culture festival, Mumbai Comic Con 2025 will be bringing an exciting mix of comics, cosplay, gaming, collectibles, and immersive fan experiences to fans. This year marks the first-ever association of Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water with Comic Con India, as the brand aims to enhance the overall gaming experience at the event.

"Comic Con India has always been where all corners of pop culture come together--comics, gaming, movies, and everything in between. This year, we're excited to level up the gaming experience with Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water as they make their debut in Mumbai. Their Cricket Gaming Zone brings something fresh to the mix, blending competitive play with interactive fun. It's going to be an action-packed weekend, and we're looking forward to seeing fans dive into the energy, the games, and the shared love for all things pop culture," commented Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

According to the recent FICCI EY Media and Entertainment Industry Report 2025, esports and casual gaming grew to INR 53 billion in 2024, projected to reach INR 63 billion in 2025 and INR 83 billion in 2026.

Through its presence at Mumbai Comic Con 2025, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water, a brand that plays in culture to connect with youth, especially in these burgeoning esports hubs, is bringing its signature bold attitude to this dynamic arena. The brand is at the forefront of India's gaming revolution. Whether supporting grassroots gaming communities or collaborating with top-tier esports talent, the brand is making strides in cementing its place in this dynamic ecosystem - enabling them to push beyond boundaries, game after game.

