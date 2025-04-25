Royaloak Furniture Expands B2B Vertical with Custom Solutions for Institutions and Corporates across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 25: Royaloak Furniture, India's No. 1 furniture brand announced acceleration of the growth of its B2B vertical, bringing high quality, customizable international furniture solutions to a wide array of institutional clients across the country. With a focus on sectors such as interior design firms, architectural firms, corporate offices, financial institutions, IT companies, startup incubators, real estate developers, real estate companies, automotive showrooms, hospitals, healthcare facilities, restaurants and cafes, hotels, event venues, travel and tourism offices, educational institutions, coaching centers, retail stores, fashion boutique chains, manufacturing plants, non-profit organizations, beauty salons and spas, sports clubs, co-working spaces, and government establishments, Royaloak aims to reshape India's institutional furniture landscape with tailored solutions for bulk orders, all while ensuring superior design and quality.

Royaloak's expansive B2B offerings cater to diverse needs, from ergonomic office chairs and desks that prioritize comfort and productivity to custom-made furniture pieces that elevate the aesthetic and functional value of spaces. Known for their commitment to quality, fast delivery, and exceptional pricing, Royaloak's offerings are ideal for any institution looking to furnish large spaces with style and durability.

As the Indian office furniture market continues to expand rapidly, Royaloak's B2B division is poised to tap into the growing demand for bulk furniture orders. Operating with 200+ stores across India in metro, tier 1 and 2 cities, the brand is positioning itself as a key player in the segment, ensuring access to world-class, cost-effective furniture solutions with a target growth of 35% for FY 2025-2026 in B2B segment.

Why Choose Royaloak for B2B?

- Quality: Royaloak ensures that every piece of furniture is crafted using the finest materials and built to last, making it an ideal choice for high-traffic, long-term use.

- Faster Delivery: With an efficient logistics network in place, Royaloak guarantees timely delivery of bulk orders, meeting tight project timelines without compromising quality.

- Customization: The brand offers fully customizable solutions, from design to finish, tailored to meet the specific needs of different sectors.

- Competitive Pricing: Royaloak provides the best pricing in the industry, offering cost-effective solutions without sacrificing quality or style.

"Our mission is to transform institutional spaces with high-quality, functional and beautifully designed furniture," said Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman of Royaloak Furniture. "By expanding our B2B vertical, we are not only addressing the growing demand for bulk and customized orders in India but also reinforcing our commitment to providing affordable and top-notch furniture solutions that enhance workplaces and institutions alike."

Royaloak's B2B division continues to be a driving force in the company's growth, with successful institutional deliveries already spanning across India, America, Africa, and parts of Asia. The company's robust supply chain, advanced warehousing infrastructure and streamlined ordering processes ensure that customers across India and internationally experience seamless service, whether for bulk orders of existing products or custom-designed furniture solutions.

For Any Queries call Mr. Vivek Agarwal on 8867689854 or email at cms@royaloakindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)