RPG Group present #KarDikha India - an action manifesto that reimagines freedom as a responsibility

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Freedom finds a fresh beat this Independence Day. Kar Dikha -- a spoken word and rap anthem by RPG Group -- redefines azaadi for today's India: not as a moment in history, but as a daily responsibility. RPG Group emphasizes the call to show up, take ownership, and shape a better India, stating: azaadi sirf paane ki nahi, nibhane ki bhi kahani hai.

* This Independence Day, RPG Group encourages everyone to not just celebrate freedom but to live it, show up for it with #KarDikha

The music video draws from real stories across RPG Group and Mumbai -- factory workers keeping industry moving, neurodivergent employees at Raychem RPG breaking stereotypes, Pehlay Akshar children finding their voice, Koli women entrepreneurs driving change, and Worli's youth using hip-hop to reclaim their narrative.

"Freedom is not just a gift we inherit, it's a duty we live every day. Kar Dikha is our call to every Indian to turn that duty into action," saysUdayan Dutt, President - Group HR, RPG Enterprises.

The video embodies RPG Group's values of Touching Lives and Hello Happiness, measuring progress not in numbers, but in the lives uplifted.

Composed and produced by Mumbai hip-hop pioneer Instine, with verses by Yeda Anna (Maddy), the track blends Indian sounds with modern beats -- a soundscape where grit meets hope. Shot by Alphabooom, the video is a tribute to everyday courage that rarely makes headlines.

"This wasn't just a track -- it's an action manifesto set to music. Collaborating with RPG, every note was shaped to carry unity and every beat to echo courage. Independence isn't just about waving a flag, it's about standing up together and hold that hope for a better, brighter, happier India," said Instine, the project's executive producer.

With its unapologetic tone and raw energy, Kar Dikha speaks directly to Gen Z and young India -- asking them to own the nation's future. This is our country; the responsibility to keep it moving forward is on us.

"Collaborating with RPG felt magical. Seeing how deeply we are connected through this initiative was inspiring. I'm grateful to be part of something so impactful," said Yeda Anna.

The music video is now streaming on YouTube and major platforms, with short form edits on Instagram Reels, LinkedIn and more.

Watch Now �' YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750599/RPG_Group_KarDikha.jpg

